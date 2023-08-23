Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on controlled substance and weapons charges, according to a report released Wednesday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested by Frisco police Sunday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, per a police department spokesperson. The controlled substance charge, for alleged possession of marijuana, is a low-level state felony and the unlawful carrying of a weapon is a misdemeanor, according to Frisco police.

The Cowboys held practice on Tuesday after having Monday off and Williams was present, prior to the news being broken. The report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram does note that the team is aware of Williams’ arrest.

The Cowboys drafted Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss where he had trouble off of the field as well as he was arrested on a felony sexual battery charge. Ole Miss would later suspend him for this.

In a potential change of details, David Moore from The Dallas Morning News reported on 1310 The Ticket that Williams was arrested for a controlled substance that is not marijuana. Moore also added some detail in saying that the amount of the substance was less than 1 gram.

Cowboys reporter @DavidMooreDMN tells us on @dfwticket that Sam Williams was arrested for a controlled substance that is NOT marijuana. — Matt McClearin (@McMattRadio) August 23, 2023

The controlled substance Williams had in his possession at the time of the arrest was less than 1 gram. https://t.co/TjpNU0wesk — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 23, 2023

