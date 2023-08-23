It was just a few short weeks ago that DeMarcus Ware received his gold jacket and bronze bust as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is not done picking up lifetime awards anytime soon, though.

On Wednesday it was announced by Jerry Jones that the great D-Ware will join the team’s Ring of Honor at some point later this season. The mothership noted that it is expected to happen before the team’s November 30th game against the Seattle Seahawks (which is on a Thursday night) given that Ware and fellow 2023 HOFer Chuck Howley will receiver their HOF rings at halftime of that game.

Ware will become the 23rd member of the Ring of Honor although just the 20th player to join the group. His career accomplishments are well-documented and stellar enough to the point that he is in the Hall of Fame, he is arguably the greatest player ever drafted by the Cowboys in the Jerry Jones era post-Jimmy Johnson.

Speaking of... Jimmy Johnson was notably absent from the Wednesday announcement regarding the Ring of Honor. You will recall that Jimmy was enshrined himself into the Hall of Fame two years ago and that Jerry told him in the lead-up to the ceremony - on national television no less - that he would one day join the Ring, too.

One year later Jerry said that he had no intention of putting anybody in the Ring (this was ahead of the 2022 season). He said he had no plans to do it this year back in June. Obviously that has changed with the decision to induct DeMarcus Ware.

Jerry Jones on August 5th, 2021: Jimmy Johnson will be in the Ring of Honor



Jerry Jones on June 16th, 2022: Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. pic.twitter.com/IsevT8jBNh — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 17, 2022

It is unfortunate that the Jimmy Johnson subject continues to exist when it could all be ended by Jerry Jones giving Jimmy his rightful place in the team’s own Hall of Fame. Additionally it is unfortunate that this is a talking point surrounding DeMarcus Ware’s induction given that he deserves nothing but praise for his own accomplishments with the team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that DeMarcus Ware will be the only inductee into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023. So Jimmy Johnson, whom Jones told on national television in August 2021 that he’d join the Ring of Honor someday, will wait longer. pic.twitter.com/pSnwZ1tny7 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2023

Some things never seem to change. Congratulations to DeMarcus Ware!