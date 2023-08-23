 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys HOFer DeMarcus Ware will be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor this season

DeMarcus Ware is joining the Ring of Honor.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was just a few short weeks ago that DeMarcus Ware received his gold jacket and bronze bust as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is not done picking up lifetime awards anytime soon, though.

On Wednesday it was announced by Jerry Jones that the great D-Ware will join the team’s Ring of Honor at some point later this season. The mothership noted that it is expected to happen before the team’s November 30th game against the Seattle Seahawks (which is on a Thursday night) given that Ware and fellow 2023 HOFer Chuck Howley will receiver their HOF rings at halftime of that game.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones announced that D-Ware, the team’s all-time leader in sacks, will be going into the Ring of Honor later this season.

Ware was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. And now, his name will be officially displayed at AT&T Stadium with the other Cowboys legends.

Ware will become the 23rd member of the Ring of Honor although just the 20th player to join the group. His career accomplishments are well-documented and stellar enough to the point that he is in the Hall of Fame, he is arguably the greatest player ever drafted by the Cowboys in the Jerry Jones era post-Jimmy Johnson.

Speaking of... Jimmy Johnson was notably absent from the Wednesday announcement regarding the Ring of Honor. You will recall that Jimmy was enshrined himself into the Hall of Fame two years ago and that Jerry told him in the lead-up to the ceremony - on national television no less - that he would one day join the Ring, too.

One year later Jerry said that he had no intention of putting anybody in the Ring (this was ahead of the 2022 season). He said he had no plans to do it this year back in June. Obviously that has changed with the decision to induct DeMarcus Ware.

It is unfortunate that the Jimmy Johnson subject continues to exist when it could all be ended by Jerry Jones giving Jimmy his rightful place in the team’s own Hall of Fame. Additionally it is unfortunate that this is a talking point surrounding DeMarcus Ware’s induction given that he deserves nothing but praise for his own accomplishments with the team.

Some things never seem to change. Congratulations to DeMarcus Ware!

