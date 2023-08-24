The Dallas Cowboys are 0-2 heading into their third and final preseason game. They conclude the preseason on Saturday by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at home. The game starts at 8:00 pm ET.

It shouldn’t bother anyone that the Cowboys are winless in the preseason so far. The team has held out a majority of its players in each game, hoping to keep the team healthy heading into week one against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, the team was not fully able to avoid the injury plague last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Both LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens Jr tore their ACL during the game and will miss the 2023 season. It’s a shame that their seasons ended before officially starting, as they both looked very good throughout camp and preseason.

It’s easy to say that the number one thing to look for in the team’s final preseason game is good health and avoiding more injuries. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see the play of the wide receivers. After a productive preseason, second-year WR Jalen Tolbert has solidified his spot as the team’s fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.

Stephen Jones confirmed this on Tuesday,

“Tolbert’s locked down that four spot and certainly shown that he can be productive for us. Dak’s very comfortable with him.”

With that said, the WR5 and WR6 spot is far from solidified. While many assume WR5 will be KaVontae Turpin, WR Jalen Brooks and WR Simi Fehoko would like to prove on Saturday that they have a rightful place on the roster.

What will you be keeping an eye out for on Saturday? What players do you hope to see perform well and make their case for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster? Let us know in the comments!

As always, go Cowboys!