Cowboys defensive end got himself in trouble with the law.

Just a few days after the arrest of defensive end Sam Williams, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he doesn’t believe it will affect the team on the field this year. “I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field,” Jones said to reporters on Wednesday at The Star. “And I do have all the details. There are some lessons to be learned there for everybody.” The second-year defensive end was arrested on Sunday by Frisco police on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon, according to reports. “He hit the wrong combination of things,” Jones said. “When you add those together … it’s something that everybody ought to think about.” Formally, the Cowboys have not made an official statement regarding the arrest, but are aware of the news and will work directly with Williams as they continue to monitor the situation as it goes through the legal process.

Congrats to Ware, but still no Jimmy?

DeMarcus Ware’s 2023 keeps getting better. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, Ware will be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor at some point this season. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones surprised Ware with the announcement Wednesday after the franchise’s leader in sacks hosted the Cowboys’ kickoff event, bringing Ware’s daughter, Marley, to the stage, just as he surprised Ware over the winter, telling him he had been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I know now when I came here in 2005 and I said I want to etch my name in the star, and I told Jerry that arrogantly when he asked me, ‘What are your goals? Every single year I said that,” Ware said. “I want to etch my name in stone in the Dallas Cowboys and I worked every single year. And when I left here, when I was released, it hurt because I felt like my dad was sending me away from home. But guess what? I got to come back. And it’s even something more special, which is awesome. So I’m part of the family now.” [...] The Cowboys will announce the game in which they will honor Ware, but it will happen before he receives his Hall of Fame Ring on Nov. 30 when the Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks. “This is, of course, DeMarcus’ organization as far as I’m concerned,” Jones said. “It would be trite to say you guys do understand how seriously I take this Ring of Honor. It’s no cavalier thing with me. And I recognize the fact that it’s a committee of one that makes this happen ... I’d like to think that when you go in the Ring of Honor, it also means that that’s not where it stops for the Dallas Cowboys organization ... He’s just absolutely what I had in mind and we had in mind, I’m sure (former Cowboys president Tex Schramm) did when he thought of the Ring of Honor.”

Jerry Jones wasn’t pleased with this little plane ride.

The Dallas Cowboys love seeing Micah Parsons fly up and down the football field trying to take down quarterbacks. But flying on a plane with a fellow teammate piloting? That’s a bridge too far for team owner Jerry Jones. Dallas owner Jerry Jones spoke to Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill after offseason acquisition wideout Brandin Cooks took the Harrisburg native and All-Pro pass rusher Parsons, along with former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, up in his small plane that he is licensed to pilot, flying over Seattle ahead of a preseason game. “One thing I want to do is chastise Cooks for getting in that airplane with the best part of the team and flying up there with him,’’ Jones said. “I was glad I didn’t know that was going on. I would have to tell him part-time pilots, in my mind, are not the way to go.’’ [...] Cooks wanted to make clear that a veteran pilot also accompanied the group, but understands why Jones was upset. “I haven’t seen him yet, but if I was him I’d feel the same way,’’ Cooks said. “He’s got a lot of money invested in the guys in that plane.’’ “I don’t want people freaking out like me and the boys were the only one on there,’’ Cooks said. “We had a veteran pilot with us.’’

The Jonathan Taylor saga will end soon.

The Cowboys claim they feel comfortable developing their young running backs, but should they kick the tires on disgruntled Colts star Jonathan Taylor? On Tuesday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones downplayed any interest in Taylor, who recently earned permission to seek a trade. “I should and do look at every opportunity that’s out there,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. “You have to be judicious. You have to make your choice of what’s best for you. The way our young backs are playing, I’m very comfortable with where we are with our backs right now.” Dallas already has an RB1 in Pro Bowler Tony Pollard. Backup RBs Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn looked solid in two preseason games, combining for 123 rushing yards. However, acquiring Taylor would electrify the offense. Since entering the league in 2020, the 24-year-old has logged the fourth-most rushing yards (3,841 on 756 attempts) in the league and tied for second in rushing TDs (33). In 2021, he finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting and earned a first-team All-Pro nod. Plus, Taylor gives Dallas a bona fide replacement for RB Ezekiel Elliott, who was released this offseason. “Ezekiel Elliott had 248 touches [last season]. Are you telling me you’re going to redistribute that to those other players on that roster and make up for that production?” Sal Paolantonio said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “If you add Jonathan Taylor into that mix, you automatically upgrade that RB position. You take that pressure off [quarterback] Dak Prescott.”

