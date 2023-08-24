The Dallas Cowboys have run into a rash of injuries recently. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens were lost for the season with torn ACL injuries. Both of those players stood a shot at playing time, especially Overshown who was almost certainly the third linebacker before his injury.

At last night’s Cowboys practice another player went down, wide receiver David Durden. He had to be carted off the field and had an MRI that shows, you guessed it, another ACL injury.

Cowboys WR David Durden underwent an MRI today and has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, a person familiar with the situation said. He is the third Cowboys rookie in five days to tear his left ACL. https://t.co/5dzGql5pPF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 24, 2023

Durden wasn’t likely going to make the 53-man roster, even the practice squad felt unlikely for the rookie UDFA. Players like Jalen Brooks, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Dennis Houston and Dontario Drummond were probably better bets for sticking around at receiver than Durden. Earlier in training camp Durden had to miss some time with a concussion.

Here is the play he was injured on where it looks like he and Trevon Diggs got tangled up.