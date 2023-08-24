 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys WR David Durden tears ACL, will miss the season

The Cowboys lose another player to a torn ACL, this time it’s rookie wide receiver David Durden.

By David Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have run into a rash of injuries recently. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens were lost for the season with torn ACL injuries. Both of those players stood a shot at playing time, especially Overshown who was almost certainly the third linebacker before his injury.

At last night’s Cowboys practice another player went down, wide receiver David Durden. He had to be carted off the field and had an MRI that shows, you guessed it, another ACL injury.

Durden wasn’t likely going to make the 53-man roster, even the practice squad felt unlikely for the rookie UDFA. Players like Jalen Brooks, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Dennis Houston and Dontario Drummond were probably better bets for sticking around at receiver than Durden. Earlier in training camp Durden had to miss some time with a concussion.

Here is the play he was injured on where it looks like he and Trevon Diggs got tangled up.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys