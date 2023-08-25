The Dallas Cowboys have traded for former San Francisco 49ers first-round quarterback Trey Lance. Yes, you read that right.

News broke just as people were settling in for dinner on Friday night and oh what news it is. Trey Lance is the newest member of America’s Team. Dallas is giving up a fourth-round pick in order to acquire him.

Compensation update: Cowboys are sending a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Trey Lance, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

A fourth-round pick is of course nothing for Lance given what his last team gave up in order to select him. The San Francisco 49ers gave up multiple first-round picks in 2021 (including the pick that wound up back in Dallas’ hands that became Micah Parsons through more trades) in order to select the former North Dakota State product. To date, Lance has barely played as a result of injuries and other circumstances and just recently San Francisco announced that Sam Darnold (as in not Lance) would be backing up Brock Purdy this season which made Lance expendable.

Getting to the Cowboys, while this is interesting depth it is a curious trade to say the least. Obviously Dak Prescott is the starting quarterback for the team and Cooper Rush proved not only that he was serviceable last year but that he was by far the second-best option through training camp and the preseason here recently. While Lance is seemingly competition to Rush he is no way that for Prescott, but that will not stop the opinions from taking off given who the Cowboys are.

Dak Prescott notably needs a contract extension in order to bring down his salary cap number for next year, but Lance now represents a potential out if the Cowboys really want to take it. At least that is the way that it will be framed, again, given who the Cowboys are.

