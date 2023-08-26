The final preseason game has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys. They will finish the 2023 preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As it was last week, the Cowboys starting unit is not expected to get much playing time, if any at all. It seems the Cowboys have fully embraced the ‘protect your starters’ philosophy during preseason. After what happened last week with DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens, you can see why.

This will be the final battle for down-roster positions, as many players will be fighting to stay on the roster, practice squad, or even in the NFL itself. All along the roster there are players trying to be on the right side of the bubble when it pops.

RB Malik Davis, S Juanyeh Thomas, WR Jalen Brooks, and DE/LB Isiah Land are just a few of the players that will be trying to make a statement in the game and get on the 53-man roster.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Aug 26th, 2023

Game time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: (Local below at 506 Sports)

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 288 and 808 SXM App | Las Vegas SiriusXM 388 or 816 SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (0-2)

Las Vegas record: (2-0)

Odds: Dallas +5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 16 - Raiders 24

Enemy blog: Silver & Black Pride

