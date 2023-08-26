Like we did last season, we’ll be surveying Cowboys fans to see how they feel about the direction of the team, and about specific issues as the season rolls on in 2023.

This week we wanted to delve into some of the optimism surrounding two offensive players. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Deuce Vaughn has electrified the fanbase with his production at training camp and during the first two preseason games. Vaughn has 13 rushing attempts for 64 yards (4.92 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Jalen Tolbert looks like he’s finally ready to make good on his third-round draft potential from the 2022 draft. So far he has torn up training camp and accumulated 95 yards on six catches with one touchdown in the preseason.

Both players figure to be regular substitutes in the rogation of offensive skill players. So we asked you which one would have the biggest impact in 2023.

The Deuce Vaughn Hype Train can not be stopped, You can’t even contain it. He rolled Tolbert with 70% of the vote.

It will be an interesting battle to watch as both players should figure heavily into the Cowboys future plans, but this year they will be battling to get playing time and produce when out there. Let’s hope both of them have a big impact.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.