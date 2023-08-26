Just a single preseason game separates us from the regular season. Only a few miles left in this marathon, my friends.

While it is obviously not a game where the win will truly matter, Saturday will still be a lot of fun for the Dallas Cowboys and most importantly will serve as the last opportunity for the team to get some real evaluation and insight on players as they get set to trim down to a final 53-man roster.

That is, of course, a very serious thing, but in an effort to keep things somewhat lighthearted we are going to try and have some fun in the process. If you did not know, every week we put together a bingo card here at BTB to play along with in parallel with the game at hand. Here is this week’s.

It can be funny to see which of these things wind up hitting, once you have watched enough Cowboys games you know the kind of thing to look out for.

Happy bingo playing on Saturday night!