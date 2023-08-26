Trey Lance is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys. Some were originally perplexed, while some believed all along.

The move has many positive qualities associated with it, We outlined three of them here, but one of the best parts about this trade is that it has brought something a bit full circle for the Cowboys.

We are all well aware of the draft capital the San Francisco 49ers spent in order to acquire the pick they used on Lance. In case you need a refresher, this is what they sent to the Miami Dolphins:

Number 12 overall pick in 2021

2022 first-round pick

2022 third-round pick

2023 first-round pick

It is that first selection that we will be discussing here. Incidentally, the Dolphins held that pick originally by way of their trading of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans, the same Tunsil who only fell to Miami because, well, we all know why.

Back to that 2021 first-rounder. San Francisco sent it to Miami with all of that other stuff and wound up picking Lance. Right on. The Dolphins then held the 12th overall pick.

You may recall that Miami did not hold on to the 12th pick for long as they jumped up to number 6 overall by way of a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami wound up selecting Jaylen Waddle with that pick.

That trade in particular set up a world where the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles were all picking back-to-back-to-back from 10-12 which made mocks all sorts of interesting. Amazingly no team wound up picking in the spot that they held when draft night first began.

Obviously Dallas was on the clock first, and with both Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn off the board, many Cowboys fans were screaming to trade back. Incidentally it was the Eagles who called, and because they wanted DeVonta Smith. Dallas moved back. New York also did (with the Chicago Bears in the Justin Fields trade) and was quickly on the clock once again.

You certainly remember that it was at that 12th overall pick when the Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons, the best player on the roster and one of the best picks in franchise history.

Is it too much to say that Parsons is not a Cowboy if not for the 49ers trade to go get Lance? Probably. With all of the subsequent movement odds are that Dallas would have wound up with Parsons anyway, especially after the run on cornerbacks.

But fate is a funny thing and it is interesting that all of a sudden Parsons and Lance are teammates on the Cowboys given the start to their respective NFL careers. For what it is worth, the Cowboys used a fourth-round pick that same year to draft a prior North Dakota State player in Jabril Cox and amazingly spent that same round pick in order to acquire Trey Lance who played with Cox at NDSU.

Fate is indeed a funny thing.