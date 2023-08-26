More of the Cowboys and Raiders in the preseason. Enjoy!
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- Will Grier outstanding as Cowboys backups beat Raiders 31-16 in final preseason game
- Cowboys vs Raiders 2023 Week 3 preseason game live discussion
- Cowboys vs Raiders: Dak Prescott to call offensive plays
- 10 Cowboys players with the most to prove in final preseason game vs Raiders
- Cowboys countdown to kickoff: #15 Will Grier, and his replacement Trey Lance
- Blogging The Boys Bingo: Play along during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Las Vegas Raiders!
Loading comments...