We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 14.

LB Jabril Cox

Born: 16th April 1998 (25) - Kansas City, Missouri

College: LSU Tigers

Draft: 2021, Round 4, Pick 115,Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 221

Defensive Snaps: 37 (3%)

Tackles: 3

Tackle for Loss: 0

Defensive Stops: 0

Sacks: 0

Pressures: 0

Penalties: 0

5 highest-graded #Cowboys on defense vs. SEA, per PFF:



DeMarvion Overshown (small snap sample)

Chauncey Golston

D'Angelo Mandell

Kelvin Joseph

Jabril Cox — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 20, 2023

College:

Cox accepted a football scholarship from North Dakota State in 2016 and redshirted his first year. The next year he appeared in all 15 games, registering 75 tackles (led the team), 13 tackles for loss (led the team), 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups. He was named second-team All Missouri Valley Football Conference and helped the team win the FCS Championship.

In 2018, Cox had 15 starts for the Bison. He made 91 total tackles (led the team), 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and made four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-MVFC as well get North Dakota State another FCS Championship.

In his junior year, Cox started 15 games, making 92 tackles (led the team), 57 solo tackles (second in school history), 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and six pass breakups. The Bison won the FCS Championship for a third time in a row and Cox was named first-team All-MVFC for a second straight season. He was named third-team All-American and finished the season fourth in school history with 158 career solo tackles.

In 2020, Cox transferred from the FCS wanting to challenge himself and found a new home in the SEC, playing for the LSU Tigers. The team had won the National Championship the year before with Joe Burrow, but Ed Orgeron and the rest of the team were finding things a struggle to compete, winning only five games that year. There was one player though that stood out for the LSU defense, Jabril Cox. He made 58 tackles (third on the team), 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and three interceptions (one returned for a 14-yard touchdown). At the end of the season he declared for the draft.

Jabril Cox's speed is noticeable. pic.twitter.com/Sg9YkIOfdo — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 14, 2021

Cowboys Outlook:

Cox was an ascending player early in his career for Dallas, but hit a brick wall following a nasty ACL injury in 2021. Last year, Cox was only used in sparingly in parts to help cover special teams, but it was clear he was not physically ready. With Cox’s play style predicated on his athletic abilities, the ACL injury looked as though it slowed him down.

Medically he was able to play but he looked as though he needed time to gather his agility and quickness, as well as get back into a football mindset. Cox has always been one of the new-age type off-ball linebackers that uses their speed and agility to cover a range of tasks. So when that’s cut away from him it takes away the most special parts of his game.

There is already speculation that he might not make the roster, even with Dallas being thin at linebacker.

Jabril Cox blew this up. Read, reacted, knifed through traffic — it’s a TFL in a game. He’s getting better and better. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/tJdSNB6XYr — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2023

The Big Question:

Will Jabril Cox make the Cowboys roster this year? Comment below.