The preseason is over for the Dallas Cowboys and they have just a few things to tend to before all focus can be on the New York Giants and the opening game against them on September 10th.

One of those things is the finalization of the team’s 53-man roster. Every team in the NFL has to be down to an initial 53 by 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th. Between now and then we are likely going to see a flurry of activity which is why we have put together a tracker for all relevant information.

It is important to remember that the Cowboys are assembling their initial 53-man roster and that it will very likely change in some way, shape or form over the next few days. Dallas has to play roster gymnastics to get players into certain places to free up certain roster spots.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is a name to watch as he is on the team’s PUP list. If Lewis remains on this list he must miss the first four games of the season, or Dallas can activate him and place him on the roster and then place him on injured reserve if they feel that is the best path forward. These are the kinds of things that will be happening as noted.

Dallas Cowboys rumors about cuts

Kelvin Joseph and Jabril Cox may be out when things are finalized

Dallas Cowboys cuts

None yet

Last Updated: Sunday, August 27th at 11:30am ET