We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 13.

WR Michael Gallup:

Born: 4th March 1996 (27) - Atlanta Georgia

College: Colorado State Rams

Draft: 2018, Round 3, Pick 81, Dallas Cowboys

WR Michael Gallup Highlight Reel



With Gallup coming playing more like old Gallup let’s look back at what him such a special receiver #dallas #cowboys #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/dgr0hYR0Ir — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) August 19, 2023

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 737 (64%)

Targets: 72

Receptions: 39

Receiving Yards: 424

Yards Per Reception: 10.9

First Downs: 25

Touchdowns: 4

Penalties: 0

College:

Michael Gallup started playing for Butler Community College in 2014. As a freshman, he led the team with 780 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2015, Gallup played in only three games due to an ankle injury and had nine receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.

In 2016, Gallup entered the transfer portal and went to Colorado State University. He played in all 13 games for the Rams, making 76 receptions for 1,272 yards (tied for first in the conference) and 14 touchdowns. As a senior in 2017, Gallup started all 13 games, posting 100 receptions (school record) for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns.

What a throw by Dak Prescott.



What a catch by Michael Gallup.



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/HODtZPGDCx — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 24, 2022

Cowboys Review:

Gallup came to Dallas in 2018 and immediately made an impact. He played alongside Amari Cooper, who clearly had an influence on the young physical receiver. His rookie year ended with him making 33 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns. He was off to exciting start.

His 2019 season was even more impressive and this earned him the hype for following years. He finished his second season in the NFL ranking second on the team in receiving yards (1,107) and second on the team in receiving touchdowns (six).

The following year the team drafted CeeDee Lamb and with the combination of the new receiver and two veterans, they were considered to be the best starting receiving corps in the league, some even predicting all three receivers to have 1000-yard seasons. Gallup finished the 2020 season with 59 receptions for 843 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Gallup was placed on injured reserve in 2022 after suffering a calf injury in Week 1. He came back at the tail end of the season only to go back on IR after he tore his ACL. He finished the 2021 season with 35 receptions for 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the team moving on from Cooper and the remainder of the receiver corps taking time to develop with the exception of Lamb, all of Cowboys nation waited in anticipation for Gallup to return. He was medically cleared to play but held out one more week wanting to be fully confident to play and not reaggravate any injury.

Gallup clearly wasn’t the same player last year fans were used to seeing. The most obvious reason would be the fact that he may have been medically ready to play, but wasn’t football ready to play. He looked a touch slower, his jump to the ball was out of time, and at times he looked out of sync with Dak. All this points to the fact he had missed an entire year linking up with Dak and needed to get back up to speed with the offense. He ended the year with 39 receptions for 424 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

WRs Ceedee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup working on their hand-eye coordination pic.twitter.com/8sZl1RiwM7 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 27, 2023

2023 Roster Projections:

With Lamb the clear WR1 after last years performance and the addition of Brandin Cooks, this puts Gallup in the WR3 chair and so far looks ready to take on the challenge. From what we’ve seen so far from Gallup in training, everything looks to be pointing in the right direction and the expectation of getting the old Gallup returning looks to be the case.

Plenty of deep ball catches or on the boundary while under duress have been seen at Oxnard and the physical edge Gallup had before looks to back in full effect. As long as there are no major setbacks or injuries with Gallup, then it looks as though that three-headed monster on the receiver corps is back.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott back on track, connecting deep with WR Michael Gallup, as he runs past CB Trevon Diggs before safety help arrives over top. pic.twitter.com/x9QRmmqK0k — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

2023 Projected Stats:

Snaps: 820

Targets: 70

Receptions: 44

Receiving Yards: 621

Touchdowns: 5

The Big Question:

Where does Michael Gallup rank in receiving yards for Dallas at the end of this year? Answer in the comments.