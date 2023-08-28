The quote can be interpreted in a myriad of ways. Let the speculation begin.

“To be honest with you, I’m not surprised by anything anymore,” Prescott said. “I’ve been in this league eight years, been on this team, it’s hard to say I was surprised to be honest with you.” Jones also didn’t have a complete chance to speak with coach Mike McCarthy regarding the deal. “I can’t say that I necessarily expected it, no,” Prescott said when asked about hearing from Jones before the trade was finalized. “I understand that it’s business and I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, and they need to get something done. Like [Jones] said, he felt like it strengthens this team. Yeah, as I said, ready to welcome [Lance]. We know the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly, my heart and my mind is with Will.” Grier was on the bubble to make the roster and once the trade went down, he was informed he would not be in the Cowboys’ future plans. Jones said Grier was emotional after the game. Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns. He also scrambled for 53 yards while avoiding defensive pressures. He was sacked once. “It’s been tough,” Grier said. “I’ve been through tougher stuff.”

To say this is unexpected would be an understatement given what has transpired this preseason.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, cornerback Kelvin Joseph and linebacker Jabril Cox are expected to be waived by Tuesday if the Cowboys are unable to find a trade partner for either player. That’s an interesting tidbit. Assuming Dallas is already working the phones for a potential trade, Joseph and Cox could be two of the final cuts. Cowboys takeaways vs. Raiders: CB Kelvin Joseph, LB Jabril Cox are among the members of the 2021 draft class who may have just played their final game for Dallas. Will Grier’s emotional night. Brandon Aubrey’s second chance counts. https://t.co/l8Act29aDF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2023 Cowboys Rumors: Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox expected to be left off 53-man roster What’s interesting is that the Cowboys could further gash their 2021 draft class by Tuesday’s deadline. Not only are Joseph and Cox on the chopping block, but Gehlken believes guard Josh Ball, who’s undergoing an MRI for a hip injury suffered vs the Raiders, could also get waived if Dallas doesn’t place him on injured reserve. Additionally, wideout Simi Fehoko, DL Quinton Bohanna and OL Matt Farniok — all of whom were selected in the 2021 draft — are leaning toward getting released as the deadline approaches. Of the players the Cowboys selected between rounds 4-7 that year, only safety Israel Mukuamu’s spot appears safe.

Jerry Jones does not shy away from the “what if” game.

In just a few short days, the final 53 will be set. Time to do some predicting.

I’m sure he’s on the team: Dak Prescott Cooper Rush Trey Lance Cut cut: Will Grier Position Notes: The Lance move was a shocker, but a nice surprise in my humble opinion. I like the upside and think he can be a gadget player who actually makes the game-day roster on a regular basis after he gets wise to the playbook. Grier put on a show and we have empty space on the practice squad, but I think he gets picked up by another team instead of being QB4 in Dallas. Running back (4 + 1) I’m sure he’s on the team: Tony Pollard Rico Dowdle Deuce Vaughn Hunter Luepke Cut to go to practice squad: Malik Davis Cut cut: Ronald Jones Position Notes: Luepke got the opportunity on Saturday and did everything with it. I doubt another club wants to put him on their 53-man roster so Dallas would be safe getting him to the practice squad, but they don’t take the chance.

These nine names might have played their last snap in Dallas.

9. Nahshon Wright Nahshon Wright has primarily been a special teams contributor in his two seasons with the Cowboys, playing a special teams snap rate over 60% in both seasons. But that’s just not enough to secure a roster spot this year. Obviously one special teams-specific slot goes to C.J. Goodwin. But beyond him we also have enough depth among defensive backs who are also capable teamers. Wright was awful in coverage in 2022 and didn’t show a ton of improvement in the 2023 preseason, so there’s not a ton of upside to keeping him around. By comparison we have some reserve safety options (Markquese Bell and even possibly Juanyeh Thomas) showing promise at their positions while also being more than capable of playing significant roles on specials.

The Packers’ strength at WR is a large reason they took home the Lombardi in 2010. Did McCarthy form an equally formidable unit in 2023?

CEEDEE LAMB AND MICHAEL GALLUP GIVE ME GREG JENNINGS AND JORDY NELSON VIBES Greg Jennings never garnered the same hype as other receivers in his era. He was never considered the top wideout during his career. Mostly, that distinction belonged to either Andre or Calvin Johnson during that time. However, he was an effective receiver and one that Aaron Rodgers could trust in the big moments. In 2010, he had 125 targets, snagged 76 receptions for 1265 yards, and, more importantly, 12 touchdowns. That’s what I envision for CeeDee Lamb. He is Dak Prescott’s safety blanket, and we all see why. #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb is set to elevate his performance even more this season, leaving even Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers unable to restrain him last season. Neither the Eagles nor the Giants had a solution to counter his impact last season. Look out for CeeDee Lamb… pic.twitter.com/4o5StsTiyV — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) August 23, 2023 I couldn’t care less about Lamb leading the league in yardage or receptions. The touchdowns do it for me, and he is clearly in the stratosphere of Greg, if not higher, at this point in his career.

