Every year front offices will tell you how difficult it is going to be to get the roster down to 53 from the training camp 90. This year that statement is much more than just lip service as general manager Will McClay and the Dallas Cowboys have multiple tough decisions to make before Tuesday’s deadline.

Before roster moves are finalized and the initial roster is set, let’s gather our thoughts about some of the things we know, or think we know as the cutdown day looms.

Kelvin Joseph brings enough value to stick around

Outside of the top three cornerbacks on the Cowboys roster, it is a relative mystery how it all will shake out. Despite a wide array of opinions on the topic, former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph should be left standing on the 53-man roster when the dust settles.

For starters, of the rest of the group that is not in the big three of Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and DaRon Bland, Joseph is the most talented of the remaining guys. While Joseph has struggled at times, he is a valuable piece on special teams and has looked to be much more comfortable in the nickel spot as opposed to when he used to line up on the outside.

It hasn’t been perfect but the talent and progression shown should be enough. Couple that with the fact that nobody else clearly solidified themselves above him, and Joseph should be on the roster when everything shakes out on Tuesday.

Linebacker help may be on the way

When DeMarvion Overshown got hurt last week everyone around the team knew that was going to deeply impact the view on the linebacker room for 2023. While Overshown was going to be a rotational depth piece, he was already quickly ahead of guys like Jabril Cox and Devin Harper and did so in mere months rather than years like the aforementioned two.

While Harper has shown ability and promise, Cox is a mixed bag of opinions and depending on who you ask, is very unsettled when it comes to his roster position. As a result, look for the Cowboys to work the phones and waiver wire to bring in some much-needed linebacker help.

It is a good thought when you hope your young linebackers can develop and help now, but the reality is if the guys there are not ready to do so, this roster is built to “win-now” and the Cowboys may be looking for the quick fix rather than playing the long game.

For better or worse, Brandon Aubrey is the guy for now

For the last two weeks, the Cowboys tipped their hand not so subtly when it came to the kicker position. Brandon Aubrey has been the only kicker in camp and what looks to be clear is he is the man for the job - for now.

We saw Aubrey attempt his first two real field goals of the preseason when he went 1 for 2 on 59-yard attempts. The kicks looked confident and he strikes the ball well. While all of that sounds good, he is an unknown commodity heading into week one and the Cowboys seem content with that.

There are free agents available, we all know the names by now, but the Cowboys for better or worse are riding with Aubrey. Just how long that leash is though remains to be seen.