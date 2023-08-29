We are past 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th which means the Dallas Cowboys have officially set their initial 53-man roster in advance of the 2023 NFL season.

While this is a significant step towards the regular season, it is important to note that this is, in fact, an initial group for the Cowboys. There will be a handful of procedural things to occur as the week unfolds which is why - as always - it is a good idea to stay tuned here at Blogging The Boys for all relevant updates.

But let’s not waste any more time. Here is it is. The 2023 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Trey Lance

Running back

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Deuce Vaughn

Hunter Luepke (FB)

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks

Michael Gallup

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Brooks

Tight end

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive line

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko

Asim Richards

T.J. Bass

Note: Chuma Edoga was a roster cut on Tuesday but is expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys. Josh Ball was moved to IR.

Defensive end

Micah Parsons

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Defensive tackle

Mazi Smith

Johnathan Hankins

Osa Odighizuwa

Junior Fehoko

Chauncey Golston

Neville Gallimore (initially left off by mistake)

Linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

Devin Harper

Markquese Bell

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Jourdan Lewis (activated from PUP)

Noah Igbinoghene

Eric Scott Jr.

Nahshon Wright

Note: Igbinoghene was acquired in a trade for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins

Safety

Donovan Wilson

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Isarael Mukuamu

Juanyeh Thomas

Specialists

Brandon Aubrey (K)

Bryan Anger (P)

Notes: Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin were roster cuts on Tuesday but are expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys

As noted up top there will be a handful of procedural things to occur in short time.

If you would like to see the list of cuts for the team to cross-reference anything, our full tracker that had them as they unfolded is viewable right here.