We are past 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th which means the Dallas Cowboys have officially set their initial 53-man roster in advance of the 2023 NFL season.
While this is a significant step towards the regular season, it is important to note that this is, in fact, an initial group for the Cowboys. There will be a handful of procedural things to occur as the week unfolds which is why - as always - it is a good idea to stay tuned here at Blogging The Boys for all relevant updates.
But let’s not waste any more time. Here is it is. The 2023 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster.
Quarterback
- Dak Prescott
- Cooper Rush
- Trey Lance
Running back
- Tony Pollard
- Rico Dowdle
- Deuce Vaughn
- Hunter Luepke (FB)
Wide receiver
- CeeDee Lamb
- Brandin Cooks
- Michael Gallup
- Jalen Tolbert
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jalen Brooks
Tight end
- Jake Ferguson
- Peyton Hendershot
- Luke Schoonmaker
Offensive line
- Tyron Smith
- Tyler Smith
- Tyler Biadasz
- Zack Martin
- Terence Steele
- Matt Waletzko
- Asim Richards
- T.J. Bass
Note: Chuma Edoga was a roster cut on Tuesday but is expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys. Josh Ball was moved to IR.
Defensive end
- Micah Parsons
- DeMarcus Lawrence
- Dorance Armstrong
- Sam Williams
- Dante Fowler
Defensive tackle
- Mazi Smith
- Johnathan Hankins
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Junior Fehoko
- Chauncey Golston
- Neville Gallimore (initially left off by mistake)
Linebacker
- Leighton Vander Esch
- Damone Clark
- Devin Harper
- Markquese Bell
Cornerback
- Trevon Diggs
- Stephon Gilmore
- DaRon Bland
- Jourdan Lewis (activated from PUP)
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Eric Scott Jr.
- Nahshon Wright
Note: Igbinoghene was acquired in a trade for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins
Safety
- Donovan Wilson
- Jayron Kearse
- Malik Hooker
- Isarael Mukuamu
- Juanyeh Thomas
Specialists
- Brandon Aubrey (K)
- Bryan Anger (P)
Notes: Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin were roster cuts on Tuesday but are expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys
As noted up top there will be a handful of procedural things to occur in short time.
If you would like to see the list of cuts for the team to cross-reference anything, our full tracker that had them as they unfolded is viewable right here.
Loading comments...