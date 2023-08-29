 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set

The Cowboys have finalized their 53-man roster.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are past 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th which means the Dallas Cowboys have officially set their initial 53-man roster in advance of the 2023 NFL season.

While this is a significant step towards the regular season, it is important to note that this is, in fact, an initial group for the Cowboys. There will be a handful of procedural things to occur as the week unfolds which is why - as always - it is a good idea to stay tuned here at Blogging The Boys for all relevant updates.

But let’s not waste any more time. Here is it is. The 2023 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster.

Quarterback

  • Dak Prescott
  • Cooper Rush
  • Trey Lance

Running back

  • Tony Pollard
  • Rico Dowdle
  • Deuce Vaughn
  • Hunter Luepke (FB)

Wide receiver

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Michael Gallup
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jalen Brooks

Tight end

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Peyton Hendershot
  • Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive line

  • Tyron Smith
  • Tyler Smith
  • Tyler Biadasz
  • Zack Martin
  • Terence Steele
  • Matt Waletzko
  • Asim Richards
  • T.J. Bass

Note: Chuma Edoga was a roster cut on Tuesday but is expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys. Josh Ball was moved to IR.

Defensive end

  • Micah Parsons
  • DeMarcus Lawrence
  • Dorance Armstrong
  • Sam Williams
  • Dante Fowler

Defensive tackle

  • Mazi Smith
  • Johnathan Hankins
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Junior Fehoko
  • Chauncey Golston
  • Neville Gallimore (initially left off by mistake)

Linebacker

  • Leighton Vander Esch
  • Damone Clark
  • Devin Harper
  • Markquese Bell

Cornerback

  • Trevon Diggs
  • Stephon Gilmore
  • DaRon Bland
  • Jourdan Lewis (activated from PUP)
  • Noah Igbinoghene
  • Eric Scott Jr.
  • Nahshon Wright

Note: Igbinoghene was acquired in a trade for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins

Safety

  • Donovan Wilson
  • Jayron Kearse
  • Malik Hooker
  • Isarael Mukuamu
  • Juanyeh Thomas

Specialists

  • Brandon Aubrey (K)
  • Bryan Anger (P)

Notes: Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin were roster cuts on Tuesday but are expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys

As noted up top there will be a handful of procedural things to occur in short time.

If you would like to see the list of cuts for the team to cross-reference anything, our full tracker that had them as they unfolded is viewable right here.

