The Dallas Cowboy are on their way to a 53-man roster — keep up with all of their moves with our tracker which you can access right here — and so far at the time of this writing nothing has really caught anybody by surprise.

That changed a little bit around lunchtime though as it was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that Dallas is waiving third-year linebacker Jabril Cox.

The #Cowboys are waiving LB Jabril Cox, source says. The 2021 fourth-rounder will likely be back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2023

Dallas is short of linebacker depth in the aftermath of DeMarvion Overshown’s torn ACL, which is why when word first surfaced from Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that Cox could be out, many had a hard time believing it.

But it appears that the Cowboys have enough conviction in this idea to make the move. While they do not have a ton of bodies per se at linebacker they do have other alternative options like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell to help fill the void in Dan Quinn’s defense.

Cowboys have waived LB Jabril Cox, a person familiar with the decision said. There is a chance the 2021 fourth-round pick could join practice squad if he clears waivers. Linebacker depth this season is expected to include Markquese Bell, who recently moved from safety. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2023

We’ll see if Cox makes it back to the practice squad.