Cowboys roster cuts: Dallas waiving 2021 draft pick, linebacker Jabril Cox

Cowboys third-year linebacker, Jabril Cox, is being cut from the Dallas 53-man roster.

By RJ Ochoa
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboy are on their way to a 53-man roster — keep up with all of their moves with our tracker which you can access right here — and so far at the time of this writing nothing has really caught anybody by surprise.

That changed a little bit around lunchtime though as it was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that Dallas is waiving third-year linebacker Jabril Cox.

Dallas is short of linebacker depth in the aftermath of DeMarvion Overshown’s torn ACL, which is why when word first surfaced from Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that Cox could be out, many had a hard time believing it.

But it appears that the Cowboys have enough conviction in this idea to make the move. While they do not have a ton of bodies per se at linebacker they do have other alternative options like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell to help fill the void in Dan Quinn’s defense.

We’ll see if Cox makes it back to the practice squad.

