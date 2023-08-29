The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of finalizing their 53-man roster, and while the significant majority of those decisions relate to cuts, there are other matters that have to be assessed as well.

One of these situations has involved veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis who has been on the PUP list to this point in the season after suffering a massive foot injury early last year. Some have believed that Lewis could remain on the PUP list, which would require him to miss at least the first four games of the year, while others have thought that he might be activated sooner rather than later.

It is apparently sooner. Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday that Lewis is set to be activated to the 53-man roster from the PUP list.

I'm told the #Cowboys plan to activate CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) from the PUP list and add him to the 53-man roster, per sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2023

Assuming this winds up happening it could spell trouble for cornerback Kelvin Joseph and his potential spot on the 53 (make sure to stay up to date with all roster cuts courtesy of our tracker right here). Obviously time will tell. At the time of this writing there is no roster news involving Joseph.

Jourdan Lewis is one of the more underrated players on the roster so his return is a very good thing to see. To be fair though, while Jourdan may be activated to the 53 that does not mean that we will see him right away. The Cowboys could still decide to place him on injured reserve, but in order for him to return this season he must be on the initial roster.

Roster gymnastics are a real thing.