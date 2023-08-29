We knew heading into cutdowns for the Dallas Cowboys that the team was going to have to make some difficult decisions regarding their 53-man roster.

One of those decisions was the organization moving on from linebacker Jabril Cox, a fourth-round selection of the club back in 2021. We were warned heading into this week that the 2021 draft class was in danger of shrinking by a significant margin (Quinton Bohanna was also a part of cutdowns) and that proved to be true with the group’s second-round choice.

The Cowboys are moving on from cornerback Kelvin Joseph, but instead of releasing him they are making a trade.

Trade: Dolphins are sending 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, Dallas’ former second-round pic, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

It has been a bumpy road for the Cowboys and Kelvin Joseph as he had off the field issues in addition to a lack of success relative to his draft position. Given this team’s track record in the second round, that was hardly surprising, but still disappointing.

Recently we have seen the Cowboys task Joseph with work on special teams and at nickel corner, and while he had shown signs of promise it appears that it was not enough.

Instead the Cowboys decided to move him on to the Dolphins for cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. He was a first-round pick of the Dolphins (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. Igbinoghene was unable to find a permanent starting spot in Miami and will now try his luck with Dallas.