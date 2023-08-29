The Dallas Cowboys finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, except, well, it is hardly final. As is normal, the Cowboys will participate in a bit of roster adjustment so to speak by putting certain players on injured reserve. If you are unaware, a player must be on the original 53-man roster in order to return from injured reserve if placed there, which is why Dallas is doing what they are (someone like Josh Ball is ineligible to return this season because he was placed on injured reserve before being a part of the group as an opposite example).

We know that names like Chuma Edoga, Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin are expected to return to the team when this is all said and done, which means that spots need to be opened up. You can count on two of them being Nahshon Wright and Matt Waletzko.

Cowboys intend to place OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder) and CB Nahshon Wright (ankle) on injured reserve with a designation to return later this season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2023

Again these things are the dust settling as the team (finally) gets ready to begin preparation for Week 1 and their road trip to see the New York Giants.

