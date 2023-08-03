We enter mid-week of practices in the second week of training camp. Already some players are showing promise and huge improvement. Some impressive work so far from the offense in general and Dak Prescott looks to stay on his hot-streak after Tuesday’s performance. So here are some of the key points and highlights from todays events at Oxnard.

During the press conference before training started, Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on CB Stephon Gilmore: “He’s been everything we thought he would be and then some. …He’s a great fit for us. I really love his professionalism.” pic.twitter.com/s1vvlKeHfi — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Mike McCarthy on if Zack Martin is missing key instruction time:



"I have zero concerns about Zack. Everything we're doing now, Zack already has. He'll be just fine."#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

The kicking competition starts every camp session. Here’s todays results.

In today’s kicking session to open practice, Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino each went 4-for-6.



Aubrey missed from 44 and 45 yards, made from 33, 39, 41 and 46. Vizcaino missed from 41 and 46 yards, made from 33, 39, 44, and 45.#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

Some good news on DE Sam Williams.

Sam Williams is back in pads after leaving early each of the first two days in pads with a shoulder strain. #DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

Wide receivers all look sharp in drills and practice play at Oxnard so far. This competition at depth is heating up.

KaVontae Turpin is proving his offensive worth each and every day since he’s returned to camp. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sJNVHhrgB8 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

Tony Pollard on the wheel route looks so divine.

Pollard wheel route pic.twitter.com/rQrfTmMte7 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

And talking of running backs, keep an eye on Rico Dowdle as he looks to claim the RB2 role.

Rico Dowdle gets a big hole during 9-7 drills. pic.twitter.com/QOadjgJbQk — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2023

TE Luke Schoonmaker is getting close to participating fully with the team.

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker (plantar fascia) is running routes in pads to the side, as the rookie second-round pick continues to work himself toward practice readiness. https://t.co/TRz2GXKnJb pic.twitter.com/EdSwt8fgEt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Defense had a day, with Micah Parsons leading the way.

Micah Parsons doesn’t care about the motion!! He steps up to make the stop behind the line of scrimmage. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/4Nvacwq9vo — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 3, 2023

On Tuesday, it was Dak Prescott and the #Cowboys offense owning the RZ/2-point conversion drill. Two days later, other than Simi Fehoko’s TD?



Defense broke out the clamps.



DaRon Bland says not today, sir. pic.twitter.com/DvPReGpamg — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2023

Just one foot inbounds for Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore on a Dak Prescott pass at practice, so it won’t be national news. pic.twitter.com/YGEfCgctVc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Johnathan Hankins gets through for this TFL. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/N62SIPho9a — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

We can’t go a practice review without a Deuce Vaughn highlight.

Will Grier dime.

If this is just a taste of what’s to come for #Cowboys quarterback Will Grier in the preseason…sign me up ✍️



( : @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/s688UYbmJX — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 3, 2023

Dak gives a little bit to Trevon Diggs via Michael Gallup.

Michael Gallup beats Diggs pic.twitter.com/a52RVapt2E — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

Diggs almost gets revenge.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs nearly has interception on Dak Prescott pass intended for WR Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/SUscEjjM80 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

Jalen Brooks takes a SHOT but holds on to the reception. Pops up and runs down the sideline to finish the play.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/yRPlOMZpoK — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

PICK OF THE DAY

In 7-7 drills Nahshon Wright picks off Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/2g6fNTCVhn — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2023

And DaRon Bland came close as he does well to get back into position.