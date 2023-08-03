 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #6

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

We enter mid-week of practices in the second week of training camp. Already some players are showing promise and huge improvement. Some impressive work so far from the offense in general and Dak Prescott looks to stay on his hot-streak after Tuesday’s performance. So here are some of the key points and highlights from todays events at Oxnard.

During the press conference before training started, Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments.

The kicking competition starts every camp session. Here’s todays results.

Some good news on DE Sam Williams.

Wide receivers all look sharp in drills and practice play at Oxnard so far. This competition at depth is heating up.

Tony Pollard on the wheel route looks so divine.

And talking of running backs, keep an eye on Rico Dowdle as he looks to claim the RB2 role.

TE Luke Schoonmaker is getting close to participating fully with the team.

Defense had a day, with Micah Parsons leading the way.

We can’t go a practice review without a Deuce Vaughn highlight.

Will Grier dime.

Dak gives a little bit to Trevon Diggs via Michael Gallup.

Diggs almost gets revenge.

CATCH OF THE DAY

PICK OF THE DAY

And DaRon Bland came close as he does well to get back into position.

