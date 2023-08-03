We enter mid-week of practices in the second week of training camp. Already some players are showing promise and huge improvement. Some impressive work so far from the offense in general and Dak Prescott looks to stay on his hot-streak after Tuesday’s performance. So here are some of the key points and highlights from todays events at Oxnard.
During the press conference before training started, Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on CB Stephon Gilmore: “He’s been everything we thought he would be and then some. …He’s a great fit for us. I really love his professionalism.” pic.twitter.com/s1vvlKeHfi— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023
Mike McCarthy on if Zack Martin is missing key instruction time:— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
"I have zero concerns about Zack. Everything we're doing now, Zack already has. He'll be just fine."#DallasCowboys
The kicking competition starts every camp session. Here’s todays results.
In today’s kicking session to open practice, Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino each went 4-for-6.— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
Aubrey missed from 44 and 45 yards, made from 33, 39, 41 and 46. Vizcaino missed from 41 and 46 yards, made from 33, 39, 44, and 45.#DallasCowboys
Some good news on DE Sam Williams.
Sam Williams is back in pads after leaving early each of the first two days in pads with a shoulder strain. #DallasCowboys— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
Wide receivers all look sharp in drills and practice play at Oxnard so far. This competition at depth is heating up.
WR drills pic.twitter.com/f1TmzzRGSN— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023
CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/uqEIRn5kdE— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023
CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/fcTEEyQ9xU— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023
KaVontae Turpin is proving his offensive worth each and every day since he’s returned to camp. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sJNVHhrgB8— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
Tony Pollard on the wheel route looks so divine.
Pollard wheel route pic.twitter.com/rQrfTmMte7— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023
And talking of running backs, keep an eye on Rico Dowdle as he looks to claim the RB2 role.
Rico Dowdle gets a big hole during 9-7 drills. pic.twitter.com/QOadjgJbQk— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2023
TE Luke Schoonmaker is getting close to participating fully with the team.
Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker (plantar fascia) is running routes in pads to the side, as the rookie second-round pick continues to work himself toward practice readiness. https://t.co/TRz2GXKnJb pic.twitter.com/EdSwt8fgEt— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023
Defense had a day, with Micah Parsons leading the way.
Micah Parsons doesn’t care about the motion!! He steps up to make the stop behind the line of scrimmage. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/4Nvacwq9vo— Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 3, 2023
On Tuesday, it was Dak Prescott and the #Cowboys offense owning the RZ/2-point conversion drill. Two days later, other than Simi Fehoko’s TD?— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2023
Defense broke out the clamps.
DaRon Bland says not today, sir. pic.twitter.com/DvPReGpamg
Just one foot inbounds for Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore on a Dak Prescott pass at practice, so it won’t be national news. pic.twitter.com/YGEfCgctVc— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023
Johnathan Hankins gets through for this TFL. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/N62SIPho9a— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
We can’t go a practice review without a Deuce Vaughn highlight.
Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/xUNJtx3u6j— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023
Will Grier dime.
If this is just a taste of what’s to come for #Cowboys quarterback Will Grier in the preseason…sign me up ✍️— Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 3, 2023
( : @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/s688UYbmJX
Dak gives a little bit to Trevon Diggs via Michael Gallup.
Michael Gallup beats Diggs pic.twitter.com/a52RVapt2E— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023
Diggs almost gets revenge.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs nearly has interception on Dak Prescott pass intended for WR Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/SUscEjjM80— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023
CATCH OF THE DAY
Jalen Brooks takes a SHOT but holds on to the reception. Pops up and runs down the sideline to finish the play.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/yRPlOMZpoK— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023
PICK OF THE DAY
In 7-7 drills Nahshon Wright picks off Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/2g6fNTCVhn— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2023
And DaRon Bland came close as he does well to get back into position.
DaRon Bland pic.twitter.com/8lZHukxJUh— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023
