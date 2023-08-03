Trevon Diggs was not happy when Dak Prescott decided to tuck the ball and run in Tuesday’s practice, challenging the quarterback with his words. We’re sure they made up later.

As Diggs was starting to walk away from the conversation, he turned back and seemed to shout at Prescott, “Shut your b— a— up!” Pretty sure he didn’t follow that comment up by calling Prescott ”a winner” again. Diggs is a fourth-year player coming off consecutive Pro Bowl honors. Last week, he and the Cowboys agreed on a five-year, $97-million contract extension. Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler entering his eighth NFL season, is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 15 interception in just 12 games. It’s unclear what Prescott might have said to make Diggs tell him to shut his butt up this week, but the quarterback’s reaction was pretty classic. Prescott appeared to be done with the interaction and started jogging back to the huddle, only to toss the ball (not hard) at his angry teammate’s back along the way.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

Tony Pollard will have to adjust to being the lead dog this season. Can he do it smoothly?

Even going back to his college days at Memphis, Tony Pollard has never been a featured back. He’s had to share reps. With him stepping into the lead running back role now, will things really change much for him? Is there more to it mentally? More pressure? Or is it just simply touching the ball 25-30 times a game instead of 10-15, no big deal? – Will Preston/Oklahoma City, OK Nick Eatman: I think Pollard needs some help to carry the load - in fact, all backs need that help, in my opinion. Gone are the days when Emmitt Smith or Barry Sanders carried it 30 times a game. It’s just not smart for anyone, the backs, the offense and also the game-planning. It’s better to have 2-3 backs who can come in and mix up the rhythm. As for Pollard, I think the Cowboys will use someone like Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and maybe Ronald Jones if he’s on the team after his suspension. Again, none of those guys are locks to make the roster. But it has to be someone, and preferably someone who can pick up short-yardage plays. Another factor with Pollard is the pass protection. It doesn’t count as a carry, but collisions with blitzing linebackers definitely can take its toll on the body as well. All in all, Pollard will need another back or two to help get this thing done.

The Cowboys have three of the top ten selling jerseys in the NFL. What is amazing is Micah Parsons at #4, that’s pretty high for a non-quarterback. CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott also make the top ten.

Coming off his second Super Bowl championship, Patrick Mahomes’ jersey was in high demand this offseason. The Chiefs quarterback tops the NFLPA’s most recent top-50 player sales list. Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Micah Parsons and Travis Kelce are close behind. Parsons and Kelce become the first linebacker and tight end to simultaneously break into the top five since the list’s inception in 2014. Only five other non-quarterbacks made the list. 1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia

7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

10. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh

The Cowboys new linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown, is ready to make an impact in his rookie season. And he knows special teams will be a a part of that.

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And he expressed before training camp exactly what he wants to accomplish with his hometown team. “I want to start on all special teams, No. 1,” Overshown said. “As far as goals, I want to make an All-Rookie team. Getting those meaningful snaps on defense and helping us out.” Regardless of his lofty rookie goals, Overshown told KVUE on Monday that he’s very happy with his NFL journey so far. “When I say ‘I’m blessed and I’m highly favored,’ those are things you dream about saying as a kid,” Overshown said. “I got a son, he gets to grow up and say, ‘my dad was a Dallas Cowboy.’ That’s just something right there.”

