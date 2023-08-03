 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys training camp practice #6: Today’s star of the day

Micah Parsons continues to dominate training camp.

By Matthew Holleran
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons is just 24 years old. He’s been in the National Football League for just two seasons, playing in a total of 35 games. A little over a week into training camp he’s made one thing very clear.

He’s the best player on the Dallas Cowboys roster, and it does not seem particularly close.

Parsons dominated today once again in Dallas’ sixth practice of training camp, getting after the quarterback with ease and blowing up multiple offensive plays.

In less than a week of practice, Parsons has looked absolutely dominant. If Parsons was able to touch the quarterback, which for the Cowboys’ sake they should be thankful he cannot, he would have at least six to seven sacks by now.

Parsons is such a good athlete that he’s always looked impressive at training camp, but this season he’s appeared on a different level. The quickness and ability to get off the ball Parsons has shown is absolutely incredible.

In sunny Oxnard, California, Micah Parsons’ star is shining brightest this training camp.

