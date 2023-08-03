Micah Parsons is just 24 years old. He’s been in the National Football League for just two seasons, playing in a total of 35 games. A little over a week into training camp he’s made one thing very clear.

He’s the best player on the Dallas Cowboys roster, and it does not seem particularly close.

Parsons dominated today once again in Dallas’ sixth practice of training camp, getting after the quarterback with ease and blowing up multiple offensive plays.

Cowboys offense has fourth-and-goal on the 5. LT Tyron Smith holds LB Micah Parsons, who gets excellent jump off snap. pic.twitter.com/yoY8FlET2Q — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Micah Parsons just blowing stuff up. pic.twitter.com/KiRelmAleL — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2023

In less than a week of practice, Parsons has looked absolutely dominant. If Parsons was able to touch the quarterback, which for the Cowboys’ sake they should be thankful he cannot, he would have at least six to seven sacks by now.

Parsons is such a good athlete that he’s always looked impressive at training camp, but this season he’s appeared on a different level. The quickness and ability to get off the ball Parsons has shown is absolutely incredible.

In sunny Oxnard, California, Micah Parsons’ star is shining brightest this training camp.