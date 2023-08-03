There’s a new day in this Dallas Cowboys backfield and it all starts with a changing of the guard. Tony Pollard, for the first time in his career, is RB1 and is looking to show his worth in a prove-it year.

Pollard spent much of his offseason rehabbing his leg injury, but as we turn the page and camp hits day three of padded practices, it’s safe to that the injury is in the rear view for the dynamic running back demonstrated by a play that acts as an ode to one of Pollard’s biggest plays of 2022.

As demonstrated, Pollard still has his wheels and is still capable of being a dual threat, both on his feet and in the air. If this is what he looks like right now, Pollard will be ready to do damage once the regular season rolls around.

The Cowboys performed a major shakeup when they released Ezekiel Elliott, and that was because of Pollard’s dynamic ability. Now he is RB1 and the big questions at camp is who will be RB2. Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Ronald Jones and Rico Dowdle are all battling for the spot behind Pollard.