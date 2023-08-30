It seemed like it was just going to be another lazy Friday night as the Dallas Cowboys prepared for their final preseason game the next evening. That was until Jerry Jones sprung into action and flipped the script. The Cowboys owner got on the phone with the San Francisco 49ers and was not going to get off until he had traded for Trey Lance.

Almost no one else in the Cowboys organization, including Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott, knew what was going down. This was a Jones family special, and by the time Jerry was done, the Cowboys had sent a fourth-round draft pick to the 49ers for Lance.

Trey Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, but had fallen behind other quarterbacks in San Fran mainly through lack of playing time because of injuries. He lost the battle at training camp to back up Brock Purdy to Sam Darnold, and the Cowboys pounced. It’s still unclear just how good of a quarterback Lance really is because of so little information to go on where he’s actually played in the NFL.

Of course, bringing in a high-profile name like that at QB when you already have an established starter like Dak Prescott got tongues wagging. Just what were the Cowboys plans for Lance? Did this have anything to do with the contract issue Dallas has with Prescott and his ballooning payment in 2024? Why didn’t Jerry consult with McCarthy and Prescott? There were so many angles to take.

It’s also interesting as to when Lance will be ready for a game. Will he pass Cooper Rush on the depth chart sometime this season? Or is this more of a long-term play for Lance where this season is basically learning a new system and getting ready for down the road?

Now we want your take. After a few days to take it all in, we want you to grade the Cowboys trade for Trey Lance. They gave up a fourth-rounder in 2024 for the new QB. How does that sit with you?

