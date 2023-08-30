After Tuesday’s roster cut down, several players are tasked with finding new NFL homes. All 32 teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to reach the required number of 53. The Cowboys cut some players from the team who are expected to return. However, believing the team could look for outside sources to address some of their needs on the roster is not out of the question. Following the roster cuts, the Cowboys still have to address needs at linebacker and reserve offensive line. The team released Jabril Cox and placed Josh Ball on season-ending injured reserve. With those two positions of need in mind, here are a few recently released linebackers and offensive linemen the Cowboys could bring to Dallas.

Tyler Larsen, Center

What was an eyebrow-raiser was the Dallas Cowboys finalizing their 53-man roster with no one to back up Tyler Biadasz at center. There was mention of Zack Martin serving as the potential backup, but Zack Martin isn’t a fan of that and the Cowboys need a permanent solution. The team released Alec Lindstrom and Matt Farniok, who might have had a chance to play behind Biadasz for a time, but the team has other plans. Tyler Larsen is a name to look out for if he doesn’t return to the Washington Commanders.

Larsen is a hard-nosed veteran player who has had to work for everything he has earned in the NFL. The once-undrafted center has started in over 50 games in the NFL and comes with nine years of NFL experience. If signed, he would be a terrific safety net if something should happen to Tyler Biadasz. He doesn’t position flex, as he is only a center, but that’s all the Cowboys need.

Nicholas Morrow, Linebacker

As it pains many Cowboys fans to admit it, the Philadelphia Eagles are a good football team. As are the Cowboys. The thing about good football teams is they have depth, sometimes at a surplus. The problem is that that depth has to get reduced during the final roster cuts, often leaving good players available on the free-agent market. Fortunately for Dallas, the Eagles practically leave one at their doorstep in the form of Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow is another guy who has had to climb up the ranks to earn his keep in the NFL. Starting as a reserve for the Las Vegas Raiders, Morrow had to stave off many proven veterans to earn a place on the field, often overlooked for a shiny, new free agent for the Raiders to place in front of him. Seeking a more regular opportunity elsewhere, Morrow landed with the Chicago Bears in 2022 and had his best season as a pro. He totaled 116 tackles with 11 for lost yardage.

The Cowboys were interested in signing him this spring before they came to terms with Leighton Vander Esch on a new contract, but the team should strongly consider this move. Morrow is one of the most underrated values in free agency, and he may be scratching the surface of what he can do. Pick up the phone, Jerry.

Jalen Mayfield, Offensive Line

Jalen Mayfield was a former third-round pick of the Falcons in 2021. Mayfield is still an unfinished product. He played in all 16 games his rookie season before being injured in 2022, missing his entire sophomore season. Mayfield can be more of an offensive tackle than anything else but has some flexibility to play inside. He’s still very young at 23 years and is brimming with untapped potential, and falling to Dallas could mutually benefit Mayfield and the Cowboys in the future.

Deion Jones, Linebacker

Deion Jones is a popular name to consider for the Cowboys. Granted, he’s not the player he once was, but he still brings value. He was traded last season amid a culture change with the Atlanta Falcons and played reasonably well despite being on one of the league’s worst run defenses. Fast forward to this offseason, Jones didn’t sign with a team until late July as his market was very cool during the second and third waves of free agency. After not catching on with the also rebuilding Carolina Panthers, he was released during final cuts.

Signing Jones would be nothing more than him serving as a reserve player with some skins on the wall and a part-time contributor. A Jones signing would reunite him with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had served as his head coach when Jones finished third in voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to a Pro Bowl.