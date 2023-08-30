On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys, and every other team in the NFL, set their initial 53-man roster, but the reality of this situation is that things are going to change a bit before they finally settle into place.

As an example, the Cowboys are likely going to place certain players (Matt Waletzko and Nahshon Wright among them) on injured reserve, but they had to be on the initial roster to be able to return from IR at some point during the season. This is why the Cowboys initially cut players like Chuma Edoga, Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin, to make temporary room for the situations that they have to tend to. To see a list of every player the Cowboys cut on Tuesday head right here.

Additionally the Cowboys have to fill our their practice squad which in all likelihood will be filled with many players who they cut on Tuesday. Of course, it is possible that some of the players they moved on from find new homes, all of that is information that we are interested in.

We will update this post with all relevant news along these lines.

New Dallas Cowboys Players

Former Dallas Cowboys finding new homes

Will Grier is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad (via Adam Schefter)

Practice Squad

Members of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys practice squad

LB Malik Jefferson (via Clarence Hill)

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster (updated to reflect these changes)

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Trey Lance

Running back

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Deuce Vaughn

Hunter Luepke (FB)

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks

Michael Gallup

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Brooks

Tight end

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive line

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko

Asim Richards

T.J. Bass

Note: Chuma Edoga was a roster cut on Tuesday but is expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys. Josh Ball was moved to IR.

Defensive end

Micah Parsons

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Defensive tackle

Mazi Smith

Johnathan Hankins

Osa Odighizuwa

Junior Fehoko

Chauncey Golston

Neville Gallimore (initially left off by mistake)

Linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

Devin Harper

Markquese Bell

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Jourdan Lewis (activated from PUP)

Noah Igbinoghene

Eric Scott Jr.

Nahshon Wright

Note: Igbinoghene was acquired in a trade for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins

Safety

Donovan Wilson

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Isarael Mukuamu

Juanyeh Thomas

Specialists

Brandon Aubrey (K)

Bryan Anger (P)

Notes: Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin were roster cuts on Tuesday but are expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys