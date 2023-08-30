 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Dallas Cowboys practice squad, waiver wire tracker; updated 53-man roster

Keeping track of all Dallas Cowboys waiver wire claims, practice squad signings and everything you need to know.

By RJ Ochoa
2023-08-30

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys, and every other team in the NFL, set their initial 53-man roster, but the reality of this situation is that things are going to change a bit before they finally settle into place.

As an example, the Cowboys are likely going to place certain players (Matt Waletzko and Nahshon Wright among them) on injured reserve, but they had to be on the initial roster to be able to return from IR at some point during the season. This is why the Cowboys initially cut players like Chuma Edoga, Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin, to make temporary room for the situations that they have to tend to. To see a list of every player the Cowboys cut on Tuesday head right here.

Additionally the Cowboys have to fill our their practice squad which in all likelihood will be filled with many players who they cut on Tuesday. Of course, it is possible that some of the players they moved on from find new homes, all of that is information that we are interested in.

We will update this post with all relevant news along these lines.

New Dallas Cowboys Players

Former Dallas Cowboys finding new homes

Practice Squad

Members of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys practice squad

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster (updated to reflect these changes)

Quarterback

  • Dak Prescott
  • Cooper Rush
  • Trey Lance

Running back

  • Tony Pollard
  • Rico Dowdle
  • Deuce Vaughn
  • Hunter Luepke (FB)

Wide receiver

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Brandin Cooks
  • Michael Gallup
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jalen Brooks

Tight end

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Peyton Hendershot
  • Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive line

  • Tyron Smith
  • Tyler Smith
  • Tyler Biadasz
  • Zack Martin
  • Terence Steele
  • Matt Waletzko
  • Asim Richards
  • T.J. Bass

Note: Chuma Edoga was a roster cut on Tuesday but is expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys. Josh Ball was moved to IR.

Defensive end

  • Micah Parsons
  • DeMarcus Lawrence
  • Dorance Armstrong
  • Sam Williams
  • Dante Fowler

Defensive tackle

  • Mazi Smith
  • Johnathan Hankins
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Junior Fehoko
  • Chauncey Golston
  • Neville Gallimore (initially left off by mistake)

Linebacker

  • Leighton Vander Esch
  • Damone Clark
  • Devin Harper
  • Markquese Bell

Cornerback

  • Trevon Diggs
  • Stephon Gilmore
  • DaRon Bland
  • Jourdan Lewis (activated from PUP)
  • Noah Igbinoghene
  • Eric Scott Jr.
  • Nahshon Wright

Note: Igbinoghene was acquired in a trade for Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins

Safety

  • Donovan Wilson
  • Jayron Kearse
  • Malik Hooker
  • Isarael Mukuamu
  • Juanyeh Thomas

Specialists

  • Brandon Aubrey (K)
  • Bryan Anger (P)

Notes: Trent Sieg and C.J. Goodwin were roster cuts on Tuesday but are expected to return to the team after a bit of roster gymnastics by the Cowboys

