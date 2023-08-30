Yesterday we went through the process of the Cowboys paring down their roster to reach the NFL-mandated limit of 53 players. We all knew that wouldn’t be the final roster, and we were all curious as to who would make up the practice squad. There was even a chance the team would bring in some new players. So let’s catch up on what has happened. You can always follow along this fluid process at our tracker.

As far as the 53-man roster goes, there have been some updates. The Cowboys have placed cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko on injured reserve which means they will miss the first four games of the season at a minimum. In their place, long snapper Trent Sieg was brought back to the roster, and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was also added, Edoga was expected to be their prime offensive lineman backup until he was hurt early in training camp. He now seems to be recovered.

The Cowboys have also added an outside player. The team did not have a backup center on the roster, and they still don’t, but former New York Giants G/C Sean Harlow was signed to the practice squad. Harlow was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and has bounced around to several teams and has eight starts in the NFL. Dallas could call him up if they feel the need for a backup center on the gameday roster.

The Cowboys also lost some players, and a few of them were guys they would have liked to re-sign. Linebacker Jabril Cox has chosen the Washington Commanders practice squad over the Cowboys. Dallas would have liked him to return as a backstop to a thin linebacker group. The Indianapolis Colts grabbed defense end/linebacker Isiah Land on waivers. Land showed a lot of promise in the preseason. And Will Grier landed a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, while wide receiver Dennis Houston is now on the Giants practice squad.

The Cowboys full practice squad to date: