Tuesday was cutdown day across the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys made several difficult decisions. They waived LB Jabril Cox and WR Simi Fehoko, two players who had spent time on the roster without truly planning out. They waived preseason standout edge rusher Isaiah Land, a move that disappointed several Cowboys fans. Below is a list of all of the roster cuts made by the team on Tuesday.

JUST IN: Here are the 32 roster cuts that the #DallasCowboys made on Tuesday.



The team also moved four players to the reserve/injured list: T Josh Ball, LB DeMarvion Overshown, TE John Stephens and WR David Durden.



*LS Trent Sieg and CB C.J. Goodwin are expected to stay in DAL. pic.twitter.com/Rq7OMVGn7m — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 29, 2023

The team was also active in the trade market as well, trading CB Kelvin Joseph to the Dolphins in exchange for CB Noah Igbinoghene. Both cornerbacks were once highly-touted draft prospects, with Joseph being drafted in the second-round of the 2021 draft and Igbinoghene being drafted in the first-round of the 2020 draft. Both Miami and Dallas made this swap hoping that a change of scenery could be helpful for the young corners.

WR Jalen Brooks, RB/FB Hunter Luepke, and OL T.J. Bass are rookies who made the final 53-man roster after proving their worth in training camp and throughout the preseason.

Cutdown day was hard for the Cowboys, as they have one of the more talented rosters across the NFL. However, now it is time to look ahead towards their week one matchup against the New York Giants.

You can find the roster and practice squad here.

