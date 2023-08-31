The 2023 NFL regular season is as close as it has ever been. This is true because that is the way that time works, but it doesn’t make the statement any less exciting.

One week from today will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions kick things off, and shortly after that the Dallas Cowboys will visit the New York Giants in the season’s first edition of Sunday Night Football.

When things do begin they will obviously look a bit different for the Cowboys from the last time that we saw them compete in non-exhibition fashion. There are a number of roster changes and influences from the draft that will be seen, but there are also a few recent adjustments as well.

On Thursday morning it was announced that a handful of players on the team have changed jersey numbers.

New Dallas Cowboys jersey numbers

1: Jayron Kearse

14: Markquese Bell

17: Brandon Aubrey

19: Noah Igbinoghene

40: Hunter Luepke

65: Sean Harlow (practice squad)

94: Willington Previlon (practice squad)

Jayron Kearse did not waste much time turning in his 27 for Kelvin Joseph’s old number of 1. There had been some offseason discussion about Kearse taking number 0, but then the team drafted DeMarvion Overshown who wore it at Texas. Overshown is out for the season with a torn ACL, still listed as number 35 for what it is worth, but nevertheless Kearse stayed away.

Number 1 was also worn throughout training camp and the preseason by kicker Brandon Aubrey who will now don 17 (shout out of course to Dandy). Markquese Bell pulled a palindrome switch-a-roo turning in 41 for 14 meanwhile new cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will wear number 19.

Fullback extraordinaire Hunter Luepke has switched to 40 from 43 which did open up Darren Sproles’ former number for Deuce Vaughn to take himself. Interestingly, Vaughn did not have a reported change so he seems fine to stick with 42.