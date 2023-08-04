We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 37.

CB Eric Scott Jr.

Born: 7th August 1998 (24) - Basehor, Kansas

College: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Draft: 2023, Round 6, Pick 178, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 634

Tackles: 27

Tackles for Loss: 2

Defensive Stops: 11

Pass Breakup: 5

Interceptions: 2

QB Rate Allowed: 78.9

Penalties: 5

Eric Scott Jr really made a good early impression on 7 on 7, excited to see more what he brings — (@IAmPStew) July 26, 2023

College:

Eric Scott Jr. accepted a scholarship to play at Illinois State in 2018. He played in four games as a freshman and at the end of the year he transferred out to play at Butler Community College. He played 11 games as a sophomore and made 11 tackles while adding two interceptions, he would transfer at the end of the season.

In 2020, he would play for Southern Mississippi and appear in nine games. He would end his junior season with 31 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. In 2021 as a senior, Scott would play all 12 games on the Southern Miss schedule. He made 20 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He would go on to play in 2022 as a super senior and appeared in 12 games making 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended. He also had two interceptions which he returned for touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland was on @SASportsStar on Tuesday morning and was asked which rookie on the defensive side of the ball he could see taking a leap in their first season.



He said rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. as his answer.



Full interview: https://t.co/nmiTqPpd26 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

Cowboys Outlook:

The Cowboys traded away a fifth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange the Cowboys received a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft and they used that pick to take Scott. To make that sort of move says the front office must have felt very strongly about him, and more than likely it will be his size and explosiveness that has made them take the jump.

He’s a lengthy defensive back that can win at the catch point with elite levels of vertical explosiveness. He’s good at finding the ball in the air and reading the receiver when his backs to the ball.

His issue is he’s very scheme specific and limited because of his agility. He plays way too tight and hips lack oiliness, this is his main area to work on. So far in training camp, Scott hasn’t had much you can negatively talk about. If we see consistency throughout this preseason he could make the final cut. There’s a lot to like with Scott and Dallas has a long list of successful players they’ve taken in the sixth round, maybe he can be the next late-round surprise.

Dak Prescott's first interception of Training Camp in 2023, comes courtesy of Eric Scott, Jr.



The ball bounced right off the hands of Simi Fehoko. pic.twitter.com/2yS6oSwy67 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

The Big Question:

Will Eric Scott Jr. make the final 53-man roster? Hit up the comments.