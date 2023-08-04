 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys training camp practice battle: Wide receivers vs. cornerbacks

The Cowboys offense and defense had quite the battle on Thursday at practice, and the passing game saw plenty of action.

By David Howman
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp continues in Oxnard, and the competition is starting to ramp up. After a big day from the offense earlier in the week, Trevon Diggs generated some buzz for his trash talking on Tuesday.

On Thursday, that all translated into a back-and-forth battle between the wide receivers and cornerbacks throughout the day. Neither side came out as a clear winner, perhaps an indication of iron sharpening iron between a defense that’s been dominant the last two years and an offense trying to take a step forward.

As should be expected by now, CeeDee Lamb had his fair share of wins.

Lamb even got some action as a running back with a jet sweep handoff:

Lamb wasn’t the only receiver making plays, though. Jalen Tolbert, Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, and even rookie Jalen Brooks all had their moments throughout practice.

Of course, the Dallas defense didn’t exactly lay down and die, either. Several cornerbacks were mixing it up and making plays on the ball, whether they ultimately counted or not.

The Cowboys, of course, are in their first training camp since Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties, and much of the focus so far has been on the new-look offense. Dak Prescott had been looking as sharp as ever through the first five practices, too.

Prescott had plenty of good throws on Thursday, to be sure, but this was the first time the defense had really fought back in such a way. It will be interesting to track how these competitive periods progress as camp goes on, especially with the first preseason game fast approaching.

