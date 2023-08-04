Training camp continues in Oxnard, and the competition is starting to ramp up. After a big day from the offense earlier in the week, Trevon Diggs generated some buzz for his trash talking on Tuesday.

On Thursday, that all translated into a back-and-forth battle between the wide receivers and cornerbacks throughout the day. Neither side came out as a clear winner, perhaps an indication of iron sharpening iron between a defense that’s been dominant the last two years and an offense trying to take a step forward.

As should be expected by now, CeeDee Lamb had his fair share of wins.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb up the seam for catch vs. CB DaRon Bland in man coverage. pic.twitter.com/qZkulu5dnH — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Easy money for CeeDee pic.twitter.com/f5WmclBaS5 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

Dak finds CeeDee Lamb with Stephon Gilmore in coverage pic.twitter.com/xFszHmQ7QN — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 3, 2023

Lamb even got some action as a running back with a jet sweep handoff:

Handoff to CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/JlXvHn3ENk — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 3, 2023

Lamb wasn’t the only receiver making plays, though. Jalen Tolbert, Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko, and even rookie Jalen Brooks all had their moments throughout practice.

Michael Gallup beats Diggs pic.twitter.com/a52RVapt2E — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

Cooper Rush finds Simi Fehoko in Cowboys goal-line work pic.twitter.com/OKMywGA8WO — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 3, 2023

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has clean pocket and finds rookie WR Jalen Brooks, who secures catch despite contact from Sheldrick Redwine. pic.twitter.com/is5x5xETqj — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Of course, the Dallas defense didn’t exactly lay down and die, either. Several cornerbacks were mixing it up and making plays on the ball, whether they ultimately counted or not.

Just one foot inbounds for Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore on a Dak Prescott pass at practice, so it won’t be national news. pic.twitter.com/YGEfCgctVc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

Trevon Diggs INT, but the play was blown dead. Defense was offside pic.twitter.com/BhQ7xkhnWW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023

This was a great rep for DaRon Bland against Jalen Tolbert: pic.twitter.com/1AVIq5O9As — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 2, 2023

Nahshon Wright pick pic.twitter.com/ykPnu2VDnH — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 3, 2023

The Cowboys, of course, are in their first training camp since Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties, and much of the focus so far has been on the new-look offense. Dak Prescott had been looking as sharp as ever through the first five practices, too.

Prescott had plenty of good throws on Thursday, to be sure, but this was the first time the defense had really fought back in such a way. It will be interesting to track how these competitive periods progress as camp goes on, especially with the first preseason game fast approaching.