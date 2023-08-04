Cowboys news: Dak Prescott brushes off trash talk, says he often starts it

Dak Prescott brushes off trash talk-gate, says he often starts it and loves Trevon Diggs like a brother.

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott was asked his favorite moment so far of his eighth training camp with the Dallas Cowboys and referred back to the topic from the first several minutes of his meeting with reporters Thursday. “Probably the trash talking,” Prescott said. “Just being honest with you. I enjoy it. I really do. It gets the best of me. You got to be accountable from your words. I like to see other peoples’ reaction.” The issue came up a day earlier in practice when cornerback Trevon Diggs was caught on video delivering an expletive-laced message to his quarterback after Prescott ran toward a pylon in 11-on-11 drills. The question, of course, was whether Prescott would have scored on the play. “Stay out of our business,” said Diggs, who led the league with a franchise record-tying 11 interceptions in 2021. “People don’t need to worry about what we’ve got going on, our relationship, my relationship with my brother. Dak is the leader of our team. I have the utmost respect for Dak. That stuff can never come between us.” Not that Prescott needs anybody to defend him. “I start a lot of it,” he said. “In the locker room, pre-practice, that’s a form of my leadership is I open the door and make people feel comfortable to talk trash to me.”

Micah Parsons is unsurprisingly topping many lists, but the Cowboys’ two major offseason additions being listed is a positive sign.

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys have been in California for 10 days. In that time, they’ve had five practices with two being in full pads. 1. Micah Parsons. He might top the list if we were compiling one for the entire league. Parsons has been making things difficult for whoever he lines up against, from reserve offensive tackles to starters like Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. Pass rushers aren’t allowed to hit the quarterback, but Parsons accidentally did so Tuesday, knocking Dak Prescott to the ground on a play that probably had many in the organization holding their breath. There’s no question that Parsons is not only ready for the season, he’s ready to again make a run at NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 3. Brandin Cooks. The rapport between Cooks and Prescott has been impressive since minicamp. Cooks has unique speed and quickness that has led to multiple big-play throws from Prescott. The plan is to often line up Cooks next to Lamb, forcing opposing safeties to pick which they are going to double. It’ll often be Lamb, which should lead to many big plays by Cooks, who appears to be in excellent shape entering his 10th NFL season.

Cowboys fans just wish that ring was in blue and silver.

DALLAS (AP) — DeMarcus Ware won a Super Bowl as a Denver Bronco after setting a storied franchise’s sacks record with the Dallas Cowboys. There’s little question the outside linebacker’s Pro Football Hall of Fame celebration will be part Denver, part Dallas. With questions about age (32 at the time) and injuries, Ware joined Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Two years later, Ware sacked Cam Newton twice in Denver’s 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50 when the Manning-led offense mostly just tried to stay out of the way of a dominant defense. “When you play for teams that have done so much for you on both ends, you’ve got to show them love,” Ware said. “And that’s what I’m doing.”

Prescott gets candid about his trajectory with the Cowboys and his feeling during an offseason of many changes.

OXNARD, Calif. — Dak Prescott is well-aware of the pressure sitting upon his shoulders as he enters this coming season, one that will mark his eighth in the NFL and with the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s also a tenure that has yet to produce the organization’s sixth Lombardi trophy, and the two-time Pro Bowler is hellbent on finishing the story in 2023. “The reason we haven’t done what we’ve quite needed to do were details, just details,” he said. “Using our scars, as we’ve done throughout spring and heading into training camp, and those things that hurt us, is that hurdle. I think that is what we’ve going to get over. Credit to Mike and the staff and the players for buying into that.” So … is it Super Bowl or bust in 2023? “It’s always Super Bowl or bust when you play for this organization,” Prescott said. “I think that’s the expectation that’s there, and I don’t think there is any coach or player on this team who would want it any other way.”

Micah loves sacks, but needs to lay off Dak.

It is a no-no for every NFL team because of the value and the vulnerability of the quarterback: The defense - as much as it needs to execute its own 11 jobs - is not allowed to hit the QB. And that fact, according to Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, makes Micah Parsons this training camp’s “No. 1 violator.” “Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that a number of times,” said McCarthy on Thursday, flashing back to a Tuesday sack that had all present with football disaster darting darkly into their minds. “That’s all part of the ‘practice ethic plan’ and discipline. (Parsons) is the A-No. 1 violator right now.”

Near Disaster for the #Cowboys season: Micah Parsons comes flying in for a sack, tries to pull up, but hits Dak low knocking him down.



Dak luckily avoided any injury.



( @jonmachota)pic.twitter.com/KAT4EodFZI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2023

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.