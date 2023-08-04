After agreeing to a 5-year, $97M contract with cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to another contract with one of their defensive backs. On Friday, the team announced they had agreed to a new contract with safety Malik Hooker. In recent years, the team hasn’t been known to place a hefty value on safeties, but under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, that approach has changed. Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys re-signed fellow safety Donovan Wilson. Dallas signing Hooker indicates that the club believes heavily in Hooker and this secondary.

Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season.



Signing Hooker to this contract is an investment in his future now that he has stayed healthy with consistency. Selected as a top draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker has the range for the deep middle third of the defense and can cover a lot of ground.

Hooker had some issues with injuries early in his career, which is why he was available to the Cowboys in the first place. However, since joining the Cowboys, he has managed to stay healthy. Hooker has tallied 108 tackles, four interceptions, and one returned for a touchdown with Dallas. Signing Hooker was a sneaky good investment by the team.