Cowboys, Malik Hooker agree to 3-year contract extension for a max $24 million

The Cowboys have gotten excellent play from safety Malik Hooker, and they have rewarded him with a 3-year contract extension.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After agreeing to a 5-year, $97M contract with cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to another contract with one of their defensive backs. On Friday, the team announced they had agreed to a new contract with safety Malik Hooker. In recent years, the team hasn’t been known to place a hefty value on safeties, but under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, that approach has changed. Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys re-signed fellow safety Donovan Wilson. Dallas signing Hooker indicates that the club believes heavily in Hooker and this secondary.

Signing Hooker to this contract is an investment in his future now that he has stayed healthy with consistency. Selected as a top draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker has the range for the deep middle third of the defense and can cover a lot of ground.

Hooker had some issues with injuries early in his career, which is why he was available to the Cowboys in the first place. However, since joining the Cowboys, he has managed to stay healthy. Hooker has tallied 108 tackles, four interceptions, and one returned for a touchdown with Dallas. Signing Hooker was a sneaky good investment by the team.

