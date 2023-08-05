We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 36.

S Sheldrick Redwine

Born: 6th November 1996 (26) - Miami, Florida

College: Miami Hurricanes

Draft: 2019, Round 4, Pick 119, Cleveland Browns

2020 Stats:

Snaps: 331

Tackles: 27

Defensive Stops: 3

Pass Breakup: 1

Interceptions: 1

QB Rate Allowed: 103.0

Penalties: 1

Sheldrick Redwine with a high-flying PBU to save a touchdown in redzone work. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/jni5LMqS4k — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 1, 2023

College:

Sheldrick Redwine joined his local college, the Miami Hurricanes, in 2015 and played in 14 games as a true freshman. He was used primarily on special teams and led the team in ST tackles (14). He did play as a defensive back as the season developed but was very limited. In 2016, he made five starts at cornerback and made 28 tackles with two pass breakups.

In 2017, Redwine made the transition from corner to safety, the results were good and he was one of the teams top defensive contributors. He started 12 games out of a possible 13, missing one due to injury. He was second on the team in forced fumbles (2), third in pass breakups (6) and fourth in tackles (59).

His senior year was a standout season earning him All-ACC honorable mention recognition. He finished the year with 64 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He earned the “turnover chain” four times in his final year.

In addition to Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, CB Sheldrick Redwine was also picked up. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 19, 2023

Cowboys Outlook:

Redwine was drafted by the Browns in 2019 and started in five games during his rookie year. He ended his first year in the NFL playing 12 games and making 42 tackles with two pass breakups. In 2020, Redwine recorded his first NFL interception against Phillip Rivers. He ended the season with 27 tackles and one pass defended. Redwine was released by the Browns before the start of the 2021 season and joined the New York Jets on their practice squad. He was then released and joined the Carolina Panthers. followed by the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and finally getting to the Cowboys in January.

Redwine brings versatility and a good level of aggression. His trouble is he lacks consistency in coverage. His lapses in coverage come from a lack of urgency which needs to be coached. In run support, he’s a reliable defender and is an efficient tackler in open field. Both of which could help him find a way in the roster with special teams. The talents are there, he just needs to figure out how to do it on a regular basis.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has clean pocket and finds rookie WR Jalen Brooks, who secures catch despite contact from Sheldrick Redwine. pic.twitter.com/is5x5xETqj — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 3, 2023

The Big Question:

Will Sheldrick Redwine impress enough to reach the practice squad? Let us know in the comments.