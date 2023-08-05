The Dallas Cowboys signed safety Malik Hooker to a contract extension on Friday. The deal is a three-year extension worth $24 million. It also includes $16.5 million guaranteed with an $8 million signing bonus.

The Cowboys have signed two players in their secondary since training camp began, as they recently signed star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a big extension with the team.

It seems that Dallas is committed to keeping this secondary together in Dallas long term. A smart decision, as this is the most talented secondary that Cowboys fans have seen in a long time. It brings forth the question, is the secondary in Dallas the best across the entire league?

Over the past two seasons with Dan Quinn as the team’s defensive coordinator, the Cowboys defense has accumulated 42 interceptions. This is a huge turnaround from the years under Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator, when it felt like a rare occurrence to come away with an interception.

CB Trevon Diggs and CB Stephon Gilmore give the Cowboys a truly elite duo at the outside corner position. Both All-Pro talented players who can shut opposing wide receivers out of the game, while coming away with crucial interceptions. Having CB Daron Bland in the slot adds even more talent in the room, as he led the team in interceptions in his rookie year last season with five.

While the Cowboys are loaded at cornerback, the team also has incredible depth at the safety position. Safeties Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, and Malik Hooker provide a three-headed monster guarding the back-end of the defense. Sure, neither of them are in the conversation of the best safety in the league. However, try finding a team with three players at the position as good and well-rounded as these three.

The secondary is certainly in consideration as one of the best in the NFL. The Cowboys are doing a great job at keeping them together as long as they can. As long as this secondary stays together, the Cowboys will continue to have one of the best defenses in the league and can stay in the hunt for a Super Bowl.

