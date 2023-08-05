The Dallas Cowboys get a double shot of Hall of Fame love today. Legends DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley give their Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches.

Cowboys fans will have to share DeMarcus Ware with Denver Broncos fans on this day. Ware made his name as a sack master with the Cowboys, but ended his career with the Broncos where he finally got a Super Bowl ring. Dallas drafted Ware 11th overall in the 2005 draft out of Troy University. Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys and three with the Broncos. Over that time he had 117 sacks for Dallas which is the franchise record, and he ended his career with 138.5 sacks, including two in his Super Bowl win.

Chuck Howley actually started his career with the Chicago Bears who selected him 7th overall in the 1958 NFL Draft. A few years later he was with the Cowboys and went on to five Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. He is most famous for being the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team, that was in Super Bowl V against the Baltimore Colts. In that game he had two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Congrats to both DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley.

This is an open thread for chat about the enshrinement ceremony.