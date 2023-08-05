 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #7

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By David Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

After a day off, the Cowboys are back at practice. There was hope that second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker might make his debut at camp, but he had a minor setback. There is hope he will practice on Monday.

Also on the injury front, Israel Mukuamu is making progress.

Stephone Gilmore, Trevon Diggs in the same secondary. A beautiful thing.

Looks like Brandon Aubrey is inching ahead in the kicking competition, but it still feels like a shaky performance so far. Team probably needs to bring in help now.

Jalen Brooks keeps making his case.

Gulp! Looks like he’s okay.

Michael Gallup is simply one of the best at body and feet control around the sideline/endline.

Jalen Tolbert makes a contested catch on Diggs. Quality camp continues.

Cowboys like what they have in John Stephens at tight end.

Mazi Smith showin’ out.

CeeDee Lamb is a monster.

Stephon Gilmore is always teaching.

Pet cat Hunter Luepke.

