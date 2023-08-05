After a day off, the Cowboys are back at practice. There was hope that second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker might make his debut at camp, but he had a minor setback. There is hope he will practice on Monday.

Cowboys rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker (foot) suffered a setback. Nothing major but team not sure when he’ll be ready to return — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 5, 2023

Also on the injury front, Israel Mukuamu is making progress.

Leeeeets goooooo https://t.co/rqLNM4Mf5e — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 5, 2023

Stephone Gilmore, Trevon Diggs in the same secondary. A beautiful thing.

Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/QJJK20KCkg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 5, 2023

Looks like Brandon Aubrey is inching ahead in the kicking competition, but it still feels like a shaky performance so far. Team probably needs to bring in help now.

Cowboys kicker Tristan Vizcaino missed four straight FGs from 33, 38, 39 and 39 yards. The first 39 had poor operation with bad snap, so team reloaded to second try. All misses wide left. Vizcaino 4-of-8 with context of bad operation on one. Brandon Aubrey: 5-of-7. Missed 33, 42. pic.twitter.com/f5xS76TSTz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

Cowboys just did a situational football period (“Mojo Moment”): offense runs one play, kills clock and then attempts a FG longer than 40 yards into wind. Oxnard crowd understandably unhappy.



Tristian Vizcaino: 0-for-3

Brandon Aubrey: 1-for-3. https://t.co/3wG9Qns2S0 pic.twitter.com/gPJ1n4PKeP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

Jalen Brooks keeps making his case.

As gunner in punt coverage, Cowboys WR Jalen Brooks just beat a double team from corners C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph. The vet pair won first rep before Brooks cleanly took second. Rookie seven-round pick continues to solidify case for 53-man roster. https://t.co/qa0QTgss9r — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

The Summer of Jalen Brooks pt. 5,873 pic.twitter.com/YVqgzSPXFG — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 5, 2023

Gulp! Looks like he’s okay.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons looks to be OK after favoring right arm following a drill in which he attempted to jar ball loose with a punch while wearing boxing glove. He has not met with an athletic trainer. pic.twitter.com/HC2sKP5th1 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

Michael Gallup is simply one of the best at body and feet control around the sideline/endline.

Just one hand needed for Michael Gallup here #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/jtfet8y88O — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 5, 2023

Jalen Tolbert makes a contested catch on Diggs. Quality camp continues.

Jalen Tolbert with a strong grab against Trevon Diggs #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HLMQGH7XUV — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 5, 2023

Cowboys like what they have in John Stephens at tight end.

Cowboys TE John Stephens pic.twitter.com/lwokdOwEt4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 5, 2023

Mazi Smith showin’ out.

CeeDee Lamb is a monster.

Dak Prescott marches down the field and finishes off a two-minute drill with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/TVXZIbJpmA — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 5, 2023

Stephon Gilmore is always teaching.

Cowboys took a two-minute hydration break during practice. Stephon Gilmore spent it mentoring CBs Trevon Diggs and Nahshon Wright. pic.twitter.com/UiCvRBNSvu — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

Pet cat Hunter Luepke.