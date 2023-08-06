We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 35.

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Born: 13th August 2000 (22) - Tyler, Texas

College: Texas Longhorns

Draft: 2023, Round 3, Pick 90, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys pick LB DeMarvion Overshown with No. 90 overall selection in 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0AP7d pic.twitter.com/c63gYbbddz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2023

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 712

Tackles: 96

Tackles for Loss: 10

Defensive Stops: 46

Pressures: 23

Sacks: 4

Penalties: 3

Here are some of the best rushes from #Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown from the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/HelUQEIDCL — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 4, 2023

College:

DeMarvion Overshown accepted a scholarship from the Texas Longhorns in 2018 and played as a safety. Overshown missed four games during his sophomore year with a back injury. As a safety, Overshown made 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.

Once Overshown got to his junior year, Texas had moved him to the weak side linebacker position. The results were positive as he finished the year with 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions. He was also named Defensive MVP of that year’s Alamo Bowl. During his senior year, Overshown led the team in tackles (74) and also recorded two sacks.

In 2022, Overshown decided to play a fifth-year and he improved even more as a linebacker. He had a big year for Texas with 96 tackles, ten tackles for loss and four sacks. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after a huge season.

Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn are high on #DallasCowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown and his ability to be an instant contributor.



It’s time we officially start the #Agent0 campaign. That 35 has got to go. Ain’t no way he enters the season without it.pic.twitter.com/pv2wG9x5R5 — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) July 28, 2023

Cowboys Outlook:

What’s impressive to see with Overshown is the mindset he had to go from safety to linebacker. Overshown had the natural instincts to play the role straight away. He’s elite when it comes to burst and explosiveness which is seen on nearly every play. When he’s blitzing, he catches offensive linemen by surprise with his speed through the gap and avoiding blocks by getting skinny. His long arms help him reach making difficult tackles or when he’s matched up against tight ends.

He has all the hallmarks of being the next Jayron Kearse and we might get to see him play this year playing on a linebacker corps that lacks depth. His athletic traits at training camp have been on display while doing special team drills. So the expectation will be this is where we see him initially in the regular season, and work towards snaps at linebacker.

DeMarvion Overshown (35) has earned praise early on for his special teams work. Here’s him getting physical on punt return coverage with Devin Harper.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/C0DC5aUoiT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 3, 2023

2023 Projected Stats:

Snaps: 210

Tackles: 31

Pressures: 8

Sacks: 0

TFL: 4

Defensive Stops: 11

Love the early physicality and effort from rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/8VWCnQANmH — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 26, 2023

The Big Question:

How many games will Overshown play at linebacker this year? Comment below with your answer.