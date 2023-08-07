Until he signs elsewhere, you cannot rule out the possibility of a reunion.

New developments suggest that Ezekiel Elliott could be returning to the Dallas Cowboys after all. The former No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State was released by the only professional team he has ever played for earlier this offseason. Dallas has since used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard and drafted former Kansas State star Deuce Vaughn. While the Cincinnati Bengals seemed like a great fit for Elliott, that may no longer be a pressing issue with Joe Mixon back in the fold for the team. As far as an Elliott return to DFW, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the Cowboys, along with the New York Jets seem to have the most interest (subscription required) in him on the open market.

While it is still early, the Cowboys may have found a couple of late-round gems in this year’s draft.

Yes, it is just preseason, but Jalen Brooks, the 7th-round pick from South Carolina, is making a solid case to have his name announced on the 53. Brooks has had a very productive camp thus far. The Cowboys’ first preseason game is next Saturday against the Jaguars. Last week Brooks caught a pair of touchdowns in the red zone and had a nice comeback route in solid coverage for a catch. This week, he continued to impress. Jalen Brooks with a nice catch; Sheldrick Redwine with a good hit pic.twitter.com/59j6Tylm5w — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 4, 2023 I only particularly appreciate getting into these stories once we see a few preseason games. Usually, a player like Brooks only has a solid one or two days and then falls off. On the other hand, Brooks has been solid in both weeks of padded practice. He should get a lot of solid time next Saturday when the second and third-string guys want to make the team see some action. I don’t expect to see anything significant out of them, but it will be nice to see if Brooks can stay up to game speed.

CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys fans everywhere are on the same page.

Making the playoffs? Winning a playoff game? For receiver CeeDee Lamb, it is far more. “A successful year is winning the Super Bowl,” Lamb said. “Regardless of what my numbers look like, obviously we need 1,000+ [yards], but I’m not too fond on that - I want a ring.” Lamb is coming off a career-best season that saw him total 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions. With the offense struggling at times outside of Lamb’s excellence, many inside the building knew some reinforcements were needed. That came in the form of Brandin Cooks, who was acquired via trade from the Houston Texans. Everything about Cooks has been positive as his willingness to impart his knowledge on the playing group, in particular Jalen Tolbert, has been noticed, but also what he has been doing on the practice field. And Lamb echoed that sentiment about what Cooks has done since arriving. “Brandin’s a phenomenal player,” Lamb said. “Every time I watch him on film, he’s always zipping through the screen. I almost laugh every time because it surprises me every single time how fast he is. Then you got MG [Michael Gallup] as well, and he can take the top off [a defense].” With Gallup stating that the offensive firepower is ”ridiculous,” it appears that Lamb has the same thought, and looking at coach Mike McCarthy’s unit on paper, it is easy to see why.

If Dan Quinn likes one thing, it is versatility.

Do you think that the cross-positional experience you had at Texas gave you the football IQ that you have? Overshown: “I think so and I feel like you know that’s why coach (Dan Quinn) was so like heavy on, ‘OK, I want this guy, I want this guy’ because he knew that, where I came from I was asked to do a lot more than just playing off the ball linebacker. I was put in situations where you know, I had to go out and I had to cover slides, so tight ends, and you know, rush the edge. And when you look at his defense, you see everybody moving around, and when you get stuff like that it confuses quarterbacks. That confuses offensive schemes because now they’re searching for a certain player to be in one spot. And he’s somewhere else. So I definitely feel like that helps with my versatility, my side of the game, what I’m best at and that’s my versatility. So, moving around, I’m definitely looking forward to learning more positions and doing the same thing. Because I feel like that’s, that’s where I met my best and that’s where I can help the team most, is when I’m moving around doing multiple things.”

Who are you paying extra attention to in the Cowboys’ preseason opener?

2. Nahshon Wright, cornerback One position group the Dallas Cowboys need some guys to step up for depth is at cornerback. Nahshon Wright was a third-round pick for the Cowboys in 2021 and has played in just 20 games over his first two NFL seasons with an interception last year. Dan Quinn has been giving Wright a good number of reps throughout training camp and Wright has been taking advantage, especially going up against some of the team’s top receivers: Nothing going downfield for Dak Prescott with Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright in coverage on WR Brandon Cooks, and it’s an easy interception for S Malik Hooker. pic.twitter.com/ZNP3nWAIy4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023 Nahshon Wright interception pic.twitter.com/i0KjEBTXcQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023 Having Wright step up and play a bigger role at corner this season would be huge for the Cowboys. The former Oregon State corner has a 6-foot-4 frame which really gets people excited. Especially when you see how that size can be so advantageous downfield as Wright is able to flip his hips and not only match speed but then win at the catch point? He’s going to be fun to watch in the preseason.

There have been a lot of impressive performances so far at camp, these three names included.

2. Deuce Vaughn One of the first Cowboys who turned heads this training camp is rookie running back Deuce Vaughn. Truthfully, it’s easy to doubt the 21-year-old if you’ve never seen him play. He’s only 5-foot-5 and was taken in the sixth round, highlighting how the deck’s been stacked against him. Fortunately, Vaughn isn’t one to succumb to doubters. Beat reporters have been pointing out how the rookie rusher has been using his size in his favor, avoiding tackles while sliding squeeze through the smallest gaps. Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/xUNJtx3u6j — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 3, 2023 Vaughn has also been motivated by the fact that the Cowboys are still determining their RB2 with Ronald Jones missing two games due to a suspension. The competition is tough with Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis also competing for the job, but it isn’t like Vaughn hasn’t had to prove doubters wrong before.

