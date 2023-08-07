 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #8

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The sun is shining and it’s a brand new week of training camp at Oxnard for the Dallas Cowboys. As we enter the first practice of Week 3, what were the key highlights from today?

The big news starting off is that TE Luke Schoonmaker is going to start practicing.

The front office and coaches have also moved on with the kicking battle. You have to wonder at this point if they are searching for a veteran kicker.

As for Brandon Aubrey, he continues to try and make a case to be the starter.

Wide receivers continue to shine.

The running backs take their opportunities for the day. Deuce Vaughn making the most of his chances with Tony Pollard sitting out for personal reasons.

Defense did plenty today.

Israel Mukuamu is letting everyone know he wants more playing time after his injury.

Don’t upset the Lion.

CATCH OF THE DAY

And two final updates for a few players today.

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.

