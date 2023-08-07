The sun is shining and it’s a brand new week of training camp at Oxnard for the Dallas Cowboys. As we enter the first practice of Week 3, what were the key highlights from today?

The big news starting off is that TE Luke Schoonmaker is going to start practicing.

Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker will come off the non-football injury list Monday and work his way into practice for the 1st time in camp. He has been dealing with plantar fascia but has stepped up his work the last week, battling through what Mike McCarthy called a minor setback. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2023

Luke Schoonmaker is officially on the practice field for the first time as a member of the #DallasCowboys. pic.twitter.com/895GoOfqQM — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 7, 2023

The front office and coaches have also moved on with the kicking battle. You have to wonder at this point if they are searching for a veteran kicker.

The Cowboys have decided to release Tristan Vizcaino, per source, leaving Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker in camp. Vizcaino went 22 of 35 in the first eight padded practices of training camp. He was 4 of 8 on Saturday. Aubrey has gone 26 of 35. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2023

As for Brandon Aubrey, he continues to try and make a case to be the starter.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey started out hot, but missed two of his last three today, finishing 7 of 9 pic.twitter.com/4Q8GhFSEyr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 7, 2023

Wide receivers continue to shine.

We had a fourth and four, part of the Mojo Moment and Michael Gallup makes a play across the middle. pic.twitter.com/RsyZRNav4R — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2023

Offense coming in hot, convert on 3rd and 3 pic.twitter.com/X5V87hCqgd — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 7, 2023

Jalen Tolbert, great catch with Stephon Gilmore draped all over him pic.twitter.com/MHuMmkPIpd — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 7, 2023

The running backs take their opportunities for the day. Deuce Vaughn making the most of his chances with Tony Pollard sitting out for personal reasons.

Cowboys rookie RB Deuce Vaughn running behind LT Tyron Smith in open space. pic.twitter.com/bGU6LudN2p — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 7, 2023

Defense did plenty today.

Dante Fowler and DeMarcus Lawrence coming together for this TFL #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LGtz21PhRi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 7, 2023

Dante Fowler again for the TFL, this time assisted by Mazi Smith and Jabril Cox. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/JMtRwMbgRf — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 7, 2023

Mazi Smith with good pressure on Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/WJQveeWjBo — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2023

Israel Mukuamu is letting everyone know he wants more playing time after his injury.

Don’t upset the Lion.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had defense’s back. RG Brock Hoffman and C Tyler Biadasz performed a well-executed combo block, celebrating loudly together after getting movement on NT Mazi Smith. Next play, Parsons took on a pulling Hoffman, got TFL and let him hear about it. Football. pic.twitter.com/rzTIkBxKxf — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 7, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

John Stephens Jr.’s receiving background has been on display during all of camp. Makes an athletic grab here downfield.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/13h1sxuMBk — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 7, 2023

And two final updates for a few players today.

Tony Pollard is not practicing because of personal reasons. CeeDee Lamb also not in pads. Could be day of rest. With Ronald Jones (groin) not practicing, Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke will get a lot of work. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2023

Mike McCarthy said CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) is “really crushing it in the rehab.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2023

