The Dallas Cowboys will return to work on Monday following an off day on Sunday, and when they do so they will be without a player for the first time this training camp season.

The Cowboys are making their first roster cut of the summer. On Monday morning it was reported first by The Dallas Morning News that kicker Tristan Vizcaino is out. He had not exactly performed well while in Oxnard.

The Cowboys have decided to release Tristan Vizcaino, per source, leaving Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker in camp. Vizcaino went 22 of 35 in the first eight padded practices of training camp. He was 4 of 8 on Saturday. Aubrey has gone 26 of 35. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2023

Vizcaino was the only kicker on the Cowboys roster for a majority of the offseason. It was not until just a bit before camp that Dallas added Brandon Aubrey (after finishing the season in the USFL) and at the moment he is the last man standing.

The Cowboys have their first preseason game of the year on Saturday, a contest that will be at home at AT&T Stadium (before they travel back to Oxnard) against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kicking indoors should theoretically help Aubrey’s chances, but it has been a bit of a mess for the team overall so far at the position.

Perhaps the Cowboys will bring in another kicker as competition for Aubrey. For what it is worth, they are going to see somebody new in a sense as rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker is set to make his debut on Monday.

Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker will come off the non-football injury list Monday and work his way into practice for the 1st time in camp. He has been dealing with plantar fascia but has stepped up his work the last week, battling through what Mike McCarthy called a minor setback. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2023

Onward.