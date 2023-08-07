The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their first (pre-season) game week of the 2023 season with their eighth practice from Oxnard this afternoon. For today’s star of the day, we’re giving the award to a pair of Cowboys’ wideouts. Two players who the Cowboys desperately need to have productive seasons in 2023, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert, made some nice catches during today’s practice.

Gallup came up big in a “Mojo Moment” getting open underneath and hauling in a first-down reception.

Cowboys did a “Mojo Moment” situational football period where offense had a “got to have it” fourth down. Michael Gallup separated underneath on crosser for first down. pic.twitter.com/PlnVYpbQsv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 7, 2023

Dallas also put on display something we haven’t seen before, giving Gallup a chance on a reverse.

A reverse to Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/YYFLwRJUIh — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2023

Tolbert, lined up against cornerback Stephon Gilmore, made an impressive catch on a slant overcoming good coverage from the veteran.

Tough catch made by Jalen Tolbert on Stephon Gilmore for a first down. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/tCRQiYrCVZ — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 7, 2023

Another angle of Tolbert’s impressive grab.

If you were making a list of the players who could take the Cowboys to the next level with a good season this year, Gallup and Tolbert would be right near the top of the list. With the acquisition of Brandin Cooks, if Gallup can bounce back to his pre-injury form or Tolbert can play up to his potential, the Cowboys could have one of the best receiver groups in the league. Both Gallup and Tolbert have shown plenty of encouraging signs early on. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come once the regular season comes around.