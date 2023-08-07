The Dallas Cowboys are going to play a football game this week. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game. Huzzah.

At long last we will finally get to see the Cowboys in all of their glory. While it will “only” be a preseason game at this point, any football is better than none so come Saturday afternoon our eyes will all be glued to everything happening at AT&T Stadium.

With this week involving a game the Cowboys are in the middle of their game week protocol which means that we have a depth chart! The first one of the season as a matter of fact!

Keep in mind that while this is an official Dallas Cowboys depth chart that it is in fact unofficial in terms of the way things can/will/might shake out when roster construction is all said and done.

At first glance there are no real surprises. Womp womp.

The offensive line looks the way we imagined and Jake Ferguson is the team’s starting tight end. If you want to really look for something it should be noted that Israel Mukuamu is listed at safety and that Kelvin Joseph is listed as a reserve nickel corner. These things line up with what we have seen, but there is now a paper trail to go along with all of the activity on the field.

Again, this is an unofficial depth chart which means there is no need to draw any real or intense conclusions from it; however, it is the latest sign that football season is (basically) here.

We made it.