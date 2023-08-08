 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Tyler Biadasz exits with injury

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Yesterday saw a lot victories for the defense, let’s see how the offense reacts today as we get set for another amazing day at Oxnard.

Here are some of the highlights and plays of interest that occurred today in training camp.

First there’s some good news on how Tyler Smith has been performing.

And the RB2 race is slowly coming into focus.

Not what we want to see at camp as Tyler Biadasz exits practice after getting his leg rolled up on.

Could things be on the up for the Cowboys kicker situation?

Dak throwing buckets like it’s nothing.

Running backs getting their work in.

Michael Gallup keeps making plays.

And the rest of the receivers make some big plays, starting with Jalen Brooks.

Another view.

More from Jalen Tolbert.

Dennis Houston reminds he is still around.

Simi Fehoko doing things.

Brandin Cooks endzone.

KaVontae Turpin with an excellent route on Trevon Diggs.

Luke Schoonmaker making plays, scoring a touchdown.

Trevon Diggs gets hyped after intercepting Dak Prescott.

And again.

Leighton Vander Esch makes a great play.

No review is complete without a Micah Parsons highlight.

CATCH OF THE DAY

After the play David Durden walked off the field under discomfort.

And finally, some important player news from the day.

