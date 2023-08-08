Yesterday saw a lot victories for the defense, let’s see how the offense reacts today as we get set for another amazing day at Oxnard.

Here are some of the highlights and plays of interest that occurred today in training camp.

First there’s some good news on how Tyler Smith has been performing.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on LG Tyler Smith: “I’ve really liked the path he’s on because he does some incredible things freakishly. He had a block in a 9-on-7 yesterday that you just don’t see every day.” This is that block vs. DT Osa Odighizuwa. pic.twitter.com/tSeavZU5TQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

And the RB2 race is slowly coming into focus.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said RB Malik Davis is a “very, very natural runner.” Route running, protection have improved. Davis having a strong training camp. “Rico (Dowdle) has had probably the most impressive pass pro pickups of camp.” Team seeing what a healthy Dowdle can do. pic.twitter.com/m9qzJSoXAs — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Not what we want to see at camp as Tyler Biadasz exits practice after getting his leg rolled up on.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz grabbed his right leg and exited drill, walking under own power. But he has rejoined his Cowboys teammates, standing with them on sideline. Good sign. pic.twitter.com/BePIZNMKGc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has exited practice after further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/Ikcuz0TLz2 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Could things be on the up for the Cowboys kicker situation?

For the first time in camp, Brandon Aubrey made all of his FG attempts, going 9 of 9 from 33 (3 times) 36, 37, 38, 39, 41 and 43 yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 8, 2023

Dak throwing buckets like it’s nothing.

Running backs getting their work in.

Deuce Vaughn with a little shake through a big hole in the offensive line #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8OQONopDCC — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Michael Gallup keeps making plays.

Michel Gallup hasn’t been afraid to be physical today. Putting his body on guys to create separation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/TGmthluqyW — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup for the touchdown down the sideline #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/UVbRSzMvTS — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

And the rest of the receivers make some big plays, starting with Jalen Brooks.

Jalen Brooks with a difficult grab here on a beautiful ball from Dak Prescott #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/RUNvyeeen2 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Another view.

More from Jalen Tolbert.

Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert for the score on the goal line #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/liwJyPsknR — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Dennis Houston reminds he is still around.

wow and what an incredible gran this is from Dennis Houston - that wide receiver room looks today pic.twitter.com/DGaGlKh9ay — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 8, 2023

Cowboys WR Dennis Houston catches deep pass down right boundary with CB Eric Scott Jr. in coverage. pic.twitter.com/krfRAi2JMY — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Simi Fehoko doing things.

Brandin Cooks endzone.

Brandin Cooks gets behind Trevon Diggs for the TD. Nice pass by Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/O6Nbe3kAZ4 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2023

KaVontae Turpin with an excellent route on Trevon Diggs.

Turpin 1-on-1 with Diggs pic.twitter.com/lGCK1sutvQ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Luke Schoonmaker making plays, scoring a touchdown.

Trevon Diggs gets hyped after intercepting Dak Prescott.

Trevon Diggs intercepts Dak Prescott on the sideline, and then fires the football into the sun pic.twitter.com/QsrsSCmOsN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

And again.

Trevon Diggs with his second interception of the day. 7 is stacking good reps today. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/dSzbvvJCbR — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Leighton Vander Esch makes a great play.

Today has not been a good day for Dak Prescott. Another interception, this time courtesy of Leighton Vander Esch. pic.twitter.com/aMkK8SOZI6 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

No review is complete without a Micah Parsons highlight.

It’s fourth and two, Turpin in the backfield and Parsons just wrecks the play. pic.twitter.com/0ezV3FK8ej — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 8, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

After the play David Durden walked off the field under discomfort.

David Durden!!!



The West Florida product just made arguably the best catch of #DallasCowboys training camp on a great ball from Cooper Rush in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/69G7aiEtOv — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

And finally, some important player news from the day.

Just mentioned on Inside Training Camp: #Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith isn’t practicing today here in Oxnard, and a source said he’s getting a precautionary MRI on his knee. Smith has been battling tendinitis in camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2023

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is scheduled to return to Oxnard tonight, as he attends to a private matter. Won’t practice today. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.