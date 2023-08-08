The Dallas Cowboys returned to work on Tuesday and we are now at the point of training camp where load management (so to speak) is becoming a more common theme. As an example CeeDee Lamb sat out of Monday’s session. Star players have very little to prove and the goal is obviously to keep them healthy first and foremost.

Notably absent on Tuesday was the team’s first-round rookie in Mazi Smith. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted that Smith is getting a precautionary MRI on his knee to address tendinitis.

Just mentioned on Inside Training Camp: #Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith isn’t practicing today here in Oxnard, and a source said he’s getting a precautionary MRI on his knee. Smith has been battling tendinitis in camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2023

There have been fewer Smith highlights than others which has caused some people to panic a bit, but it is insanely early in the process and way too soon to draw any type of real conclusion. Hopefully this MRI helps solve this whole issue.

For what it is worth, Pelissero also noted on the NFL Network broadcast that last year’s first-rounder in Tyler Smith was not practicing either on Tuesday and that his back had tightened up a little bit. Pelissero added that this was not believed to be anything significant.