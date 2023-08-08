Greetings and welcome one and all to another Dallas Cowboys football season!

While the Cowboys have been hard at work at training camp in Oxnard for the last few weeks their efforts through this particular week will culminate in a preseason game. At last, an actual football game to watch.

It is true that this is “only” the preseason but it does mark the official sort of beginning to the season for America’s Team.

Unlike the Cowboys we take no days off at Blogging The Boys but with the season starting anew we wanted to remind you all of something we do every Tuesday around here, the Blogging The Boys Roundtable.

Every Tuesday on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel three BTBers and myself gather to discuss the latest and greatest in the world of the Dallas Cowboys. Below you will find this week’s episode where Chris Halling, Tony Catalina and Sean Martin are a part of the fun.

We will create posts like this one every Tuesday when the show starts, but if you like you can also subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel directly to access it (subscribe right here). We have a lot of things happening over there, including our live postgame show following all games.

On the menu for this week’s roundtable:

Reactions to the first depth chart of the season (which you can see right here)

Thoughts on Leighton Vander Esch playing EDGE

Whether we believe there really is a competition at QB2

Things we are buying and not buying out of Oxnard so far

If it isn’t obvious you do not have to watch the roundtables live, you can watch at your own convenience. If you prefer to listen as opposed to watch (maybe on a drive or workout or something) then you are in luck because we podcast the roundtable as well.

Vamos!