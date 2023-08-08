We are in the dog days of training camp now as we roll on with padded practices out in Oxnard, but the competition continues to crank up. Some of the days have been won by Dak Prescott and the offense, but many days through this camp have been marked by a suffocating defense. In Tuesday’s practice both sides had their moments, but Trevon Diggs led a unit that makes you feel really good about this defense truly being one of the best in the league.

There may not be a better defensive player in the league when it comes to being around the football and coming down with it, and today was a little reminder of that fact.

Trevon Diggs intercepts Dak Prescott on the sideline, and then fires the football into the sun pic.twitter.com/QsrsSCmOsN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Trevon Diggs’ second interception of the day pic.twitter.com/nou3HjwedL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2023

Trevon Diggs almost had his third INT today pic.twitter.com/DYAaL4VszJ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2023

There has been a lot of discussion about the fact the Cowboys may have the best cornerback tandem in the league with Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, and with the way Diggs has been practicing as of late, it is hard to disagree.

It wasn’t all perfect as there where times when Diggs was beat, most noticeably by Michael Gallup who beat Diggs’ man press at the line of scrimmage for a long touchdown. But Diggs is such a ballhawk that he adds another dimension to this defense that frankly most cornerbacks can’t match. He is a big piece of what will make it elite in 2023.