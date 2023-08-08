 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys training camp 2023: Trevon Diggs doing what he does best

The young cornerback is a true ballhawk and on Tuesday he made play after play.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

We are in the dog days of training camp now as we roll on with padded practices out in Oxnard, but the competition continues to crank up. Some of the days have been won by Dak Prescott and the offense, but many days through this camp have been marked by a suffocating defense. In Tuesday’s practice both sides had their moments, but Trevon Diggs led a unit that makes you feel really good about this defense truly being one of the best in the league.

There may not be a better defensive player in the league when it comes to being around the football and coming down with it, and today was a little reminder of that fact.

There has been a lot of discussion about the fact the Cowboys may have the best cornerback tandem in the league with Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, and with the way Diggs has been practicing as of late, it is hard to disagree.

It wasn’t all perfect as there where times when Diggs was beat, most noticeably by Michael Gallup who beat Diggs’ man press at the line of scrimmage for a long touchdown. But Diggs is such a ballhawk that he adds another dimension to this defense that frankly most cornerbacks can’t match. He is a big piece of what will make it elite in 2023.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys