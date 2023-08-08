The Dallas Cowboys were out on the practice field in Oxnard on Tuesday running through preparations for Saturday’s preseason game at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As exciting as it is for the Cowboys to be practicing and to be playing in a game this week, this is still football which means the risk of injury is always present.

The injury bug sort of showed up before practice even began as NFL Network reported that rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith was receiving an MRI on his knee (he is fine thankfully) and that Tyler Smith was off for the day after his back tightened up (the situation was deemed nothing significant).

Unfortunately, there were a couple of notable injuries to pop up during the practice itself, here is an update on those situations.

Tyler Biadasz provided a bit of a scare but seems to be fine

Things got a little tense when center Tyler Biadasz exhibited signs of an injury.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz grabbed his right leg and exited drill, walking under own power. But he has rejoined his Cowboys teammates, standing with them on sideline. Good sign. pic.twitter.com/BePIZNMKGc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

The Cowboys are currently operating without Zack Martin and we are all nervous about a Tyron Smith situation arising, so anything with Biadasz at the center position would feel rather dramatic. He did return to practice, but ultimately exited again.

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz is now being evaluated in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/P7F8Fr4cE1 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Tuesday was a really fun day of practice, see all of the highlights right here, but it was hard to feel really good about anything with this up in the air. Thankfully Biadasz is seemingly going to be alright.

RE: Tyler Biadasz



Injury not deemed serious. Everyone, including Tyler, already in good spirits.#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

Bullet dodged. Moving on, though.

David Durden is dealing with a concussion

We have seen a lot of receivers down the depth chart pop and challenge for a spot on the final 53-man roster so far throughout camp, and on Tuesday the man previously known as “Prospect X” officially threw his hat into the ring for consideration.

David Durden!!!



The West Florida product just made arguably the best catch of #DallasCowboys training camp on a great ball from Cooper Rush in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/69G7aiEtOv — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 8, 2023

It was a fantastic catch, but came with a price as Durden suffered an injury. He is dealing with a concussion and will not play on Saturday.

Cowboys rookie WR David Durden suffered a concussion today when diving to make a deep touchdown catch in practice, two people familiar with his prognosis said. Durden is not expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition vs. Jaguars. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2023

Hopefully Durden bounces back sooner rather than later and is able to return towards his goal of making the team this season.