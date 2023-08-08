 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury updates: Tyler Biadasz fine after Tuesday scare, David Durden dealing with concussion

An update on the Cowboys injury situation following Tuesday’s practice.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were out on the practice field in Oxnard on Tuesday running through preparations for Saturday’s preseason game at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As exciting as it is for the Cowboys to be practicing and to be playing in a game this week, this is still football which means the risk of injury is always present.

The injury bug sort of showed up before practice even began as NFL Network reported that rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith was receiving an MRI on his knee (he is fine thankfully) and that Tyler Smith was off for the day after his back tightened up (the situation was deemed nothing significant).

Unfortunately, there were a couple of notable injuries to pop up during the practice itself, here is an update on those situations.

Tyler Biadasz provided a bit of a scare but seems to be fine

Things got a little tense when center Tyler Biadasz exhibited signs of an injury.

The Cowboys are currently operating without Zack Martin and we are all nervous about a Tyron Smith situation arising, so anything with Biadasz at the center position would feel rather dramatic. He did return to practice, but ultimately exited again.

Tuesday was a really fun day of practice, see all of the highlights right here, but it was hard to feel really good about anything with this up in the air. Thankfully Biadasz is seemingly going to be alright.

Bullet dodged. Moving on, though.

David Durden is dealing with a concussion

We have seen a lot of receivers down the depth chart pop and challenge for a spot on the final 53-man roster so far throughout camp, and on Tuesday the man previously known as “Prospect X” officially threw his hat into the ring for consideration.

It was a fantastic catch, but came with a price as Durden suffered an injury. He is dealing with a concussion and will not play on Saturday.

Hopefully Durden bounces back sooner rather than later and is able to return towards his goal of making the team this season.

